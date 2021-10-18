(KMAland) -- Red Oak is back in the state volleyball rankings -- the final batch of the 2021 season.
The Tigers are No. 13 in Class 3A. Ankeny Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are the highest-ranked KMAland teams, coming in at No. 6 in Class 1A and 3A. St. Albert, Tri-Center, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Glenwood and Sioux City East are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian (same)
8. St. Albert (same
14. Tri-Center (same)
CLASS 2A
11. Kuemper Catholic (same)
12. Treynor (same)
CLASS 3A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 2)
13. Red Oak (NR)
CLASS 4A
10. Glenwood (down 3)
CLASS 5A
12. Sioux City East (same)