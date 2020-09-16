(Red Oak) -- Red Oak enters Friday's matchup with rival Shenandoah at 0-3, but Coach Ryan Gelber feels his team has learned a lot and is continuing to make strides along the way.
"I feel our level of competition has risen since the season started," Gelber said. "We've got a lot of guys and girls who are wanting to get better, are going out and competing. We're putting some of those kids in tough situations and their fighting through. That's what we're really proud of."
Red Oak's three losses this season have come to Southwest Valley, Riverside and Clarinda, who are a combined 7-3. The Tigers entered the season with a team consisting of only three seniors. Gelber says he's been satisfied with the improvement of his team's execution and football knowledge as they continue to learn.
"The speed of the varsity game is much faster and the intensity is a lot higher," he said. "We have that experience now, we are getting more experience as we go and our improvement has been exponential. They're going to keep getting those reps and find success."
While Gelber has been pleased with his team's improved execution, he admits they are still working on making it better.
"We'll have almost everybody in the right position and a couple of guys off," he said. "Or technique-wise, it's almost there, but not there. We are working and striving to reach perfection. Making sure we are assignment sound and executing with great technique and toughness."
Freshman Max Devries has assumed the quarterback position while Dawson Bond, Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Austin Johnson and Fernando Lepe have also been playmakers for the Tigers this season.
The Tigers' next chance to get in the win column comes Friday night when they face rival Shenandoah on the KMAX-Stream.
According to BCMoore, this will be the 46th meeting between Red Oak and Shen. The Mustangs have the 27-16 edge in the rivalry, but it's been pretty balanced lately with Red Oak winning five of the last eight. Shenandoah won last year's meeting 42-0.
"Shenandoah's a pretty good team," Gelber said. "They've got some really good athletes. We've been really impressed with Zayne Zwickel at quarterback. He kind of does a little bit of everything."
The Tigers and Mustangs have played some thrillers over the years. Six of the last 10 meetings have been decided by one score while 17 games in the rivalry's history have come down to eight points or less, including a pair of 6-6 ties in 1935 and 1937.
"This is one of those rivalry games, just like Clarinda," Gelber said. "The Red Oak Tigers and Shenandoah Mustangs have been playing for 100 years it seems like and they play in every sport. It's a rivalry game, it's a local game and it means a lot for these kids."
If Red Oak is to get their first win of the season over their bitter rival, Coach Gelber feels it will come down to his team's execution.
"Execution across the board," he said. "Assignment-sound, gap-sound, technique-sound perfection and we are going to play our butts off all night. That's what's going to lead to us having success."
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call from Shenandoah Friday night, which can be heard on the KMAX-Stream. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Gelber can be heard below.