(Red Oak) -- After two statement wins to start their season, Red Oak is looking to ride that momentum to their first 3-0 start in over 15 years against Nodaway Valley Friday.
After a 41-0 season opener win over Riverside, the Tigers (2-0) followed that up with another dominant performance in Week 2, defeating West Central Valley 42-0. Between the two contests, Red Oak Head Coach Michael Nordeen's offensive unit has produced over 800 yards of combined offense.
"Everything just clicked for us with not many mistakes mentally or on the field flag-wise," Nordeen told KMA Sports. "Everything is just rolling in the right direction for us and we're just trying to stay on this train and keep it on the right track."
This season, a significant part of the Tigers' offense has run through the legs of senior running back Riley Fouts. After posting 723 rushing yards in the 2021 campaign, Fouts has already racked up 447 yards in two weeks averaging 14.4 yards per carry along with five touchdown runs.
"This year it's been really helpful having some good receivers on the outside to kind of open up the middle for him...so he can just get behind that big offensive line and run," said Nordeen. "And if you watch some his runs, he breaks five or six tackles before he gets out of the way of harm, then next thing you know he's sprinted it to the end zone because he's a 4.5 sprinter."
Additionally, the Tigers have found success through the air this season as fellow senior Chase Roeder has put up a respectable 12/18 for 261 yards and three touchdown passes. But, Nordeen says Roeder has also fit in well as one of the team's leaders.
"We've given him more freedom than in the past and we've put in some audible situations for him and check calls," said Nordeen. "I feel like he's playing a little more free and he's not tied up into 'hey, you have to run this because it's what was called.'"
Senior wideout Dawson Bond currently leads the team in receiving yards with 172 after an 82-yard, two-touchdown performance last week. But the Tigers have also got solid efforts out wide from seniors Landon Couse (3 rec, 39 yards) and Braden Woods (5 rec, 38 yards) and average over 21 yards per reception as a team.
To pair with an explosive offense, the Tigers have been stout defensively, not allowing a single point, and have given up only 4.2 yards per carry. Particularly, Bond at linebacker, and sophomore defensive back Adam Baier, lead Class 2A in total tackles with 29.5 and 24.5, respectively.
"I love my wrestlers on defense and they just fly around and double leg and single leg kids and it's just the pure speed that we're blessed with, and we've got guys rotating in so we keep everybody fresh," said Nordeen. "They communicate well, they work together well, and they just fly around and make plays."
Turning to Friday's matchup, on top of continuing to limit their own mental mistakes, Nordeen says slowing down an offense that hasn't clearly established their go-to offensive scheme will require strong execution defensively. Senior quarterback Boston Devault put together a respectable performance last week, including going 9/20 through the air with 65 yards, 50 rushing yards, and a touchdown.
"It looked like they passed a lot the first week against Mount Ayr, so we were trying to plan for that, and then last week they started to run the ball and put (Boston) Devault in a quarterback, which I thought was a good move for them," said Nordeen. "I'm feeling we're going to have to prepare for him to run some read option and get the ball to Dax (Kintigh), and they've got a pretty good line there."
Kent Poncelow will have reports from Greenfield on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Red Oak Head Coach Michael Nordeen below: