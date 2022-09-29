(Red Oak) -- After a tough Week 5 loss, Red Oak is looking to bounce back in a critical Class 2A District 8 matchup with Greene County.
The Red Oak Tigers (4-1) got off to one of the best starts in the school's recent memory after starting 4-0 and outscoring their opponents 116-0 against Riverside, West Central Valley, Nodaway Valley, and Shenandoah. However, the Tigers succumbed to their first loss of the year in a gritty 19-13 game to Des Moines Christian (2-3).
"We had some fumbles that cost us in certain situations in the game, so if we don't shoot ourselves in the foot and turn the ball over, and give it to them with a short field, we probably come out a different way Friday night," Red Oak Head Football Coach Michael Nordeen told KMA Sports. "Details are the main thing of the game and that's what we need to focus on."
Despite the few offensive miscues that allowed the Lions to gain an advantage, senior running back Riley Fouts still managed to rack up 210 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 totes.
"I think Chase Roeder says it best -- 'he's jukey,'" said Nordeen. "He gets into space and he makes some things happen. I always give him a hard time telling him to run a little more down hill, but when you just sit back and watch him, his hips and balance are amazing."
Fouts surpassed the 1,000-yard mark Friday and has also totaled 12 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Chase Roeder hooked up with senior wideout Dawson Bond for the Tigers' other score, with the latter racking up 66 yards on three catches. The senior wideout also has six touchdowns on eight catches this season, averaging over 36 yards per reception.
Meanwhile, the Tigers' defense only gave up 19 points after Nordeen says his squad got put in tough situations.
"Friday night we got caught and they ran a pretty good pick play that didn't get called and took it for 80 yards, but it's hard to defend something like that," said Nordeen. "And then the short field, we're bend don't break, but they caught us in single coverage and we left our guy out on an island all by himself."
But, the Tigers have now only given up a Class 2A best 3.8 points per game. Bond has been a massive part of the defense in the stat lines leading the Tigers in tackles (56.5) and tackles for loss (9.5). However, Nordeen says his leadership doesn't stop there.
"He's just an athlete that goes out there and gives it everything he has every single play," said Nordeen. "That's the way he leads the kids too. He's not a very vocal guy but he just leads by example and they don't want to let him or the other seniors down. He shows them the way, even in the weight room."
That leadership has helped translate to solid performances as well from sophomore Adam Bair (44.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss), senior Braden Woods (7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks), junior Jack Schmadeke (24.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss), and senior Dante Baucom (six tackles for loss, two sacks). Meanwhile, the Tigers have tallied eight interceptions from seven players, including two from senior Jack Kling.
That explosive run game and stout defense will need to be present Friday night against the Greene County Rams (4-1), who are the lone undefeated team in District 8 play after defeating Clarinda (2-3) 43-12 last week.
"They try and get in that I-formation and pound it, but then they'll get in shotgun and spread you out with empty formations," said Nordeen. "They had an all-district quarterback last year, and then they just bring in (Gabe) Ebersole as a junior and he hasn't skipped a beat."
Ebersole has tallied 666 passing yards and eight touchdowns to one interception, while senior Patrick Daugherty leads the rushing attack with 510 yards and five scores on 69 carries. Nordeen says a win on Friday would go a long way in establishing a "district championship" culture in Red Oak.
"Once we hit DMC that was when we knew the real challenges started, so we went to DMC, played hard, figured out the details we need to fix, and then Greene County and Clarinda... that's those games that we want to go out and if we pull out a victory, that's huge for the program and culture that we're trying to build here," said Nordeen. "We feel we're still a district-title caliber team."
Historically, the Rams have had their way with the Tigers winning the previous seven matchups, including a 55-0 win in 2021 and 49-0 in 2020.
Kent Poncelow will be providing updates from Red Oak Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Michael Nordeen below.