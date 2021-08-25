(Red Oak) – The Red Oak Tigers will look to start their season off right and stick to the fundamentals on Friday.
A new face will be leading the Tigers into their Week 1 bout with the Riverside Bulldogs, and that face is head coach Michael Nordeen. Nordeen says the first months with the team have been great and one of the biggest takeaways so far is the growth the program saw this offseason.
“Numbers have gone up here at Red Oak,” Nordeen said. “We’ve added about a dozen kids so we’re right around 40 on our roster. All summer the kids have shown up and played hard, and are ready to compete starting here in Week 1.”
The Tigers have a handful of seniors this season including Ryan Johnson, Chase Sandholm, Breckin Weston, Austin Johnson, Nicholas Fouts, Kyle Westover, and Luke Sperling.
“They helped introduce me to the players, brought me into the family, you know it’s a great group to have,” Nordeen said. “It’s one of those classes where you wish you had them another year, and they’ll all be on the field on Friday night in some capacity.”
Ryan Johnson played both ways last season leading the Tigers defense in tackles with 35 from the defensive back position while also holding down the wide receiver position.
Nordeen says this year fans will see a new offensive system for the Tigers moving away from the Power-I and moving towards the spread. Nordeen says Riley Fouts will be the primary running back this season, but roles for other players have changed.
“Dawson Bond, Landon Couse, and Austin Johnson will be the slots,” Nordeen said. “Last year, Landon Couse mostly played defense, but Austin and Dawson were running backs. We’re going to put them in the slot and use their speed and agility to wiggle a little bit, get them in space, put the ball in their hands, and see what can happen.”
In 2020, Bond and Fouts combined for 566 yards out of the backfield with each finding the end zone three times.
However, Nordeen says games are won and lost in the trenches and his offensive line has been stepping up this offseason.
“We got a pretty solid interior core,” Nordeen said. “Our guards are Luke Sperling and Nicholas Fouts, and then Logan Conn came back out for his junior year, and he’ll play center this year. We got a three-way battle at tackle between Sam Fields, Kyle Westover, and Freddie Torres. If we can get that group working well together it’s going to be beneficial to our running game.”
Defensively, Nordeen says he hopes to take advantage of the athleticism on his roster by switching up the defensive scheme to better suit his smaller, but speedy players.
“The biggest thing we talk about with the defense is the 9-to-5 pursuit, you know I want nine guys within five yards of the ball at first contact,” Nordeen said. “Speed, aggression, and swagger. We’re a 3-3-5, so I put three d-linemen on the field, and the rest of the guys on the field are just flying around the field making plays.”
Turning the attention to Riverside, a team that has players returning at several key positions, Nordeen says the matchup features two teams that have similar rosters.
“I think it’s a pretty even matchup, we both have great athletes and we’re both looking up front to see what we can do to survive and win,” Nordeen said. “Their quarterback is coming back who had a decent year last year, their running back who was a 1,000-yard rusher last year. The biggest thing we’re looking at is their o-line and d-line, they lost I believe four out their five offensive lineman, and their defensive line is gone.”
Senior Austin Kremkoski, quarterback for the Bulldogs, threw for over 1,500 yards last season while also tossing 22 touchdowns. Fellow senior, Rhett Bentley, was the thousand-yard rusher who also found the end zone eight times in 2020.
Keys to the game to have a chance at winning this week for Nordeen include sticking to the game plan and working the primary plays from the playbook early in the year.
“I think we’re going to try and stay vanilla as possible, being a new staff, our guys are picking up on the offense and defense but there’s still room for improvement,” Nordeen said. “Going in and running our bread and butter plays and seeing where that gets us and slipping in a couple plays the kids are comfortable with running.”
While last year’s opening weekend matchup against Riverside didn’t go as planned losing 45-0, the Tigers, with a new system and new leadership, hope to bounce back at 7:00 on Friday night.
You can hear the full interview with Coach Nordeen below.