(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team will get its turn to take down the top team in its district this week.
The Tigers (2-3, 1-1) suffered their first district setback last week, falling to Des Moines Christian 40-13.
"We played a solid first half," said Nordeen. "We were down 14-7 at halftime, which was the same situation as what we had down at Shenandoah. We had a better second half that week. This past week, we had two onside kicks that didn't go our way. They recovered them and scored touchdowns. They had a bad snap on a punt and the punter ended up making a nice run and getting a first down. It was a lot of mental mistakes and a lot of details that need to be shored up."
Up next for Red Oak is a shot at Class 2A No. 8 Greene County. The Rams haven't lost since week one and are the only undefeated team in the district.
"They're a solid program over there," said Nordeen. "With me coming from central Iowa, I've had some experience with their program in the past. They've been on the upswing for a few years now. They're physical up front and they have some athletes."
The Tigers will be tasked with slowing down Greene County's dual threat quarterback Bryce Stalder. Stalder has thrown for 650 yards and seven touchdown, while also running for 273 yards and five scores.
"He reminds me a lot of the (Nolan) Mount kid from Shenandoah," said Nordeen. "We've got to be able to set the edge and not let him get outside and scramble. We need to keep him in the pocket and force his hand to throw a little bit earlier than he'd like. He likes to scramble out and give his receivers more time to find space and get open. The sooner we can get a pass rush on him, the better will we do to contain him."
As successful as the offense has been for Greene County, it's their defense that's led the way. The Rams have posted three shutouts in their five games this season and average giving up 6 points per game. Nordeen says he's confident in his team's ability to move the ball, but he says they have to clean up penalties and finish drives if they want to stay in the game.
"Our biggest thing is our penalties," said Nordeen. "We get a nice run on first down and I think we've had three or four touchdowns called back for a block in the back or a holding. It comes down to us executing the proper way and cutting down on the penalties. We've been able to move the ball pretty successfully every week, but you take those penalties that put you in a hole and it's hard to get anything going when it's first and 20."
