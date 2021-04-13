(Red Oak) -- Red Oak has announced the hiring of Michael Nordeen as head football coach.
In a release to KMA Sports, Red Oak Athletic Director Mark Erickson said, "(Coach) Nordeen is a high-energy individual with tremendous character, deep expertise, and a passion for coaching. He takes pride in his “professionalism, personal integrity, and holding athletes and coaches to the same high standards.”
Nordeen, a Roland-Story graduate, previously served as an assistant at Des Moines Roosevelt, Ballard and Gilbert.
Nordeen replaces Ryan Gelber, who resigned after four seasons at the helm.