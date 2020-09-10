(Red Oak) -- After a slow start to the 2020 season for the Red Oak Tigers, team members are still happy to play the game they love.
With the 2020 season being different than most many high schools around the country are not even fortunate enough to get to play football. For Red Oak it may not be an ideal start at 0-2 but this young Tiger team is optimistic.
“We’re very lucky and fortunate here in Iowa that our state and our leadership was able to put together a season that looks pretty close to normal,” Red Oak head coach Ryan Gelber said. “I said we’re not going to take this thing for granted.”
Gelber, a former coach from Illinois has many contacts he said are upset and disappointed that they are not playing. After falling in their first two games against tough opponents Gelber is excited with the way his team has improved week to week.
“The biggest thing I’m excited about is that I’ve got a team of young guys and girls who are hungry to get better. We’ve got some kids who want to get better and put in the extra time in the weight room and on the practice field and who are watching film and asking questions and pushing themselves and each other to get better,” Gelber said.
A team with only three seniors can be tough, especially in a season like this. Gelber spoke on a guy who has taken the leadership role for this team.
“Well even though Dawson Bond is only a sophomore, he’s a guy that I think the guys look to a lot. He’s not a very loud guy and not the big raw raw type he’s just a lead by example guy,” Gelber said.
Bond has eclipsed the century mark just two games into the season as the team's lead ball carrier. The Tigers will host Clarinda (0-2) on Friday night. You can hear that game on the KMAX-Stream 2 where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call. Gelber spoke on the upcoming rivalry game.
“We always like playing those guys because our kids grow up playing the Clarinda Cardinals every year since they were little tykes. It’s another opportunity to go against them,” Gelber said.
To hear the full interview with Gelber click below.