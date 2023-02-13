(Missouri Valley) -- Red Oak's stars shined brightest with the season on the line. And that was what the Tigers needed to survive and advance.
Once down 12, Red Oak (8-14) settled in during the second quarter and held off Missouri Valley (12-10), 61-58, in a Class 2A District 16 quarterfinal Monday night on KMA 960.
"They have some serious some skill players," Red Oak head boys basketball coach Spencer Plank said about Missouri Valley. "We knew there was the potential for them to hit some shots, and they did. But we fought back. We've been in that position before. That's one of the perks of playing in the Hawkeye Ten. It's not anything new for us."
After spotting their opposition a 12-point lead, the Tigers made some defensive changes, focusing primarily on a man-to-man approach. That transition stymied the Missouri Valley offense and spearheaded a 14-1 run to end the half, turning a 24-12 Missouri Valley lead into a 26-25 Red Oak advantage.
"We try to do different things with our defense," Plank said. "We lost track of shooters a couple times, and they hit some tough shots. Once we realized we could up the pressure and get away with it, we made a run. That was big for our confidence."
The Tigers never trailed in the second half but never led by more than seven. Missouri Valley knotted the contest at 44 midway through the fourth, only for Red Oak to take the lead on the next possession with a three from Max DeVries. The Tigers never surrendered the lead again, fending off Missouri Valley for the win.
Like they have all season, juniors Hunter Gilleland and Max DeVries stepped up big, combining for 51 points. Gilleland led the attack with 28 points and was a clutch 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
"I haven't had much confidence in the games before this," Gilleland said. "I just wanted to come out and play my game."
DeVries still managed 23 points despite intense focus from Missouri Valley's defense.
"They threw a lot at me," DeVries said. "That's nothing I haven't seen all year. It's just about finding the open guy and taking my shots when I get them. It was about being patient. I know I'm not going to get on a huge hot streak. It's just about getting my shots when I can."
"Tonight proves that scouting reports don't matter when you get to the postseason," Plank said. "It's about who hits big shots. It's no secret they're (Gilleland and DeVries) our two leading scorers."
Eli Fouts dropped 22 points and eight boards for Missouri Valley, while Brody Lager added 18 points. Hayden Kocour stuffed the stat sheet with seven points and 11 rebounds. The loss ends the Big Reds' winningest season since 2015-16. Fouts and Kocour are their only seniors.
Red Oak is into a district semifinal against Underwood. The Eagles (18-3) were a 68-59 winner in their December 17th meeting. Last year, the Tigers ousted Missouri Valley in the first round and avenged a regular-season loss to Underwood on their way to a state tournament berth. They hope history repeats itself Thursday night.
"They're record speaks for itself," Plank said. "They have some good basketball players. It's going to take a team effort to hang with those guys. We know who they are. They know who we are. It's going to be about who gets more defensive stops and hits bigger shots."
Click below to view the full interviews with Gilleland, DeVries and Coach Plank.