(Red Oak) — The Red Oak volleyball started fast and looked like they are in typical postseason form with a sweep of Atlantic to open regional play.
The Class 3A No. 13 Tigers (28-9) rolled to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-10 victory and set up a date with No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton Wednesday night.
“I just feel like we’re peaking at a really good time,” said Red Oak Head Coach Angie Montgomery. “I love the team-oriented ball that we’re playing right. I love that I see a lot of the stuff that we’ve been working on in practice coming to a head.”
Things started fast for the Tigers in their third win of the year over Atlantic, scoring 10 of the first 11 points behind the serving of Tory Carrick.
“There’s no secret that in our rotation, we start with our 01 Lexi Johnson swinging outside, but we also have our best weapon in Tory Carrick from the service line,” said Montgomery. “She is an all-around dynamic force for us. She might not have the flashiest hit, but she is the most consistent back there and we put a lot of faith in her.”
Red Oak built their lead to 12-1 and then never looked back with a 25-10 opening-set win. The Tigers faced the most adversity in the second set, as Atlantic played well early and built a 19-14 lead, which prompted a timeout from Montgomery. Her team responded by ripping off 11 of the final 12 points to win the set 25-20.
“I think our kids just don’t give up,” said Montgomery. “We have been in that position a lot this year. Against Lewis Central early, we were down two sets and didn’t stop that belief. This weekend, we were down 7-12 in a third set against a good Webster City team and came back to win 21-19. I love the confidence with these kids.”
The third set looked more like the first, with Red Oak jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising to another 25-10 win. The Tigers’ schedule this year has featured traditional powerhouses like Dike-New Hartford and Mount Vernon, and Montgomery says that will hopefully pay off when they step on the court Wednesday against the sixth-ranked Warriors.
“All those long matches against some of the top teams in the state might blemish our record a little bit, but I think they feel confident that if they can have kills go down against Mount Vernon and Dike-New Hartford — some of the best in the state all classes -- then they can make anything work,” said Montgomery.
Red Oak’s offense was paced by Johnson, who finished with nine kills. Liz Carbaugh added in six kills and four blocks, while Merced Ramirez had three kills and dished out 18 assists.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Montgomery and Ramirez in a video interview you can view below.
Atlantic was led by six kills from Lexi Noelck, five from Abby Smith and four from Jada Jensen in the defeat.