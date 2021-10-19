(Red Oak) – For just the third time in school history, the Red Oak football team is headed to the postseason.
The Tigers secured the third seed in Class 2A District 8 following Shenandoah’s win over Des Moines Christian.
"I think it's a huge leap for the school, the community and the program," said Head Coach Michael Nordeen. "I'm proud of the kids for how hard they've worked. They have kept grinding the whole season and we were able to accomplish one of our goals, which was to get into the playoffs. It's all about the kids right now and the great season they've been having."
The playoff berth came following a 44-0 loss to close out the regular season against Clarinda in a game Nordeen says his team came out sluggish.
"Clarinda is a great team and Coach (Collin) Bevins does a great job over there," said Nordeen. "They took that opening kickoff back and put us in a hole. We got some stuff going offensively. We put a couple new wrinkles in last week and they were working. It was just small details, like throwing an interception on our first drive and a four-and-out. Clarinda capitalized on those mistakes."
The next challenge for the Tigers is a first round playoff matchup at OABCIG. The Falcons won a state championship in Class 2A in 2019 and were the champions in Class 1A last season. While superstar quarterback Cooper DeJean has graduated and is with the University of Iowa football program, his younger brother Beckett is running the show this season. The younger DeJean has spun it for 2,105 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first year at the helm.
"They're still going to sling it all over the field with that air raid attack that they ran the past two years with Cooper," said Nordeen. "His little brother just steps in and you can see a little difference in them -- the little brother is not as fast and athletic as Cooper was. But, Beckett is a heck of a quarterback. We're going to have to contain him, because he will scramble around and give his receivers more time to get open."
The Falcons led all of Class 2A with 2,198 yards through the air as a team. Nordeen says their style will test his whole defense.
"It ties in well with our defense," said Nordeen. "Before I came here, I was at a 4A and a 3A school, so we played the same defense where we'd use more of a coverage on it. Once I got here, we rolled them down and had a more 3-5 look. We're going to put some more pressure on our defensive line. Our ends have to contain the run and the nose guard has to force them to pick a direction."
Quin Mann will be in Ida Grove Friday night providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Nordeen below.