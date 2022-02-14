(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak boys basketball team prolonged its most successful season in recent memory by recording a 65-39 win over Missouri Valley in Class 2A District 16 play on Monday night.
"We did a lot of things well," Coach Spencer Plank said. "A lot of our mistakes were careless mistakes and things we can clean up fairly easily. We came out strong, and we finished strong."
The Tigers used an 11-2 start and an 18-7 finish for their 15th win of the year. This season is now the winningest for the program since the 2012-13 campaign.
"We've got guys that want to win and put a lot of work over the summer," Plank said. "At this point in the season, you are who you are, but some of that hard work is starting to pay off."
The Tigers showed on Monday night that they are a balanced and potentially dangerous offense. Red Oak put four scorers in double figures, none of which were their season-leader Max Devries.
"We have a bunch of guys that contribute," Plank said. "If we get four guys in double figures, that usually spells good things for us."
Kaden Johnson had 17 points and led the Tigers in rebounding with eight rebounds. Hunter Gilleland scored 14 points, Ryan Johnson added 11 points and seven boards, and Baylor Bergren scored 10 points.
"We were just driving, kicking and sharing the ball like we practiced," Gilleland said. "We took care of business. If we play our game, we win."
Gilleland sealed the Tigers' victory with an 11-0 run on his own to put the game out of reach.
"They were just leaving me open," he said. "So I just kept shooting. I knew I had to score for my team and hit shots."
Aside from their well-rounded scoring, the Tigers limited Missouri Valley's second-chance opportunities and turned them into points.
"I thought we rebounded well," Plank said. "We challenged the guys to play with intensity, and they did that well."
The Tigers led 16-10 after one quarter, took a 36-20 lead into the break and finished with a 29-19 second half.
"We struggled to slam the door shut in the third quarter," Plank said. "But we made up for that in the fourth quarter."
Cole Staska had 18 in his final game wearing a Missouri Valley uniform. Staska, along with fellow seniors Will Gutzmer, Will Borgillia, Aidan Zappia and Connor Murray, finished their final season at 3-19.
Red Oak now turns their attention to a district semifinal against Underwood in Treynor on Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The Eagles held off Red Oak for a 56-52 win on January 27th, which likely secured Underwood the No. 2 seed and the advantage of a first-round bye.
"They expect to win," Plank said about Underwood. "When we went up there, they caught us off guard with their intensity and defensive pressure. We have to play a clean game. We're going to go back to our game film, find some things we can do better, and hopefully, play to our strengths."
Check out the full interviews with Gilleland and Coach Plank below.