(Sidney) -- Red Oak (2-0) remained perfect on the season with a blowout victory over Sidney (0-3) in four innings Monday.
A nine-run second inning propelled the Tigers (2-0) to a 15-0 triumph over the Cowboys (0-3).
“I think we played well in all three facets of the game,” Red Oak baseball head coach Mark Erickson said. “We threw strikes, made plays and hit the ball well. Just overall, we talk about that a lot. If you can play well in those three facets, you’re gonna do well.”
Chase Roeder made his presence felt at the plate. The Red Oak leadoff man reached base in all three of his at-bats, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single and three runs scored on the evening.
“I saw mostly fastballs and I like to lead off the game,” Roeder said. “I’m small, I’m tiny but I know a lot about the game and I just like getting on base.”
Roeder and his teammates continued to pour on runs even after the scoring frenzy in the second inning, putting balls in play and driving home base runners at nearly every opportunity.
“I think when I get on base first, that gives a lot of confidence to my second, third, fourth hole hitters,” Roeder said. “And then they just hit me around.”
AJ Schmid started on the mound for Red Oak and threw two scoreless innings with just two hits allowed before being relieved by Brody Bond.
“[Schmid] does a nice job of pounding the zone and he did that tonight,” Erickson said. “I think his first five pitches were strikes, and we told him we wanted him at 80 or 90 percent [strikes] tonight. He did a nice job.”
For the Cowboys, Kolt Payne had himself a solid night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles.
All but one player in the Red Oak lineup scored a run in Monday’s contest, as the Tigers produced their second 15-run outing in as many games.
“We always talk about how hitting is contagious,” Erickson said. “If one guy can go up and do it, then it kinda looks a lot easier to everyone else, and I think that’s what we saw tonight. They just did a good job of not trying to yank everything, we’ve been trying to take the ball the other way in practice a lot. They just did a nice job all around.”
With two dominant wins to start the season, Red Oak looks to carry that momentum into the beginning of its Hawkeye Ten schedule, which starts with games against Atlantic and Creston at the end of the week.
“If we can play like we did tonight, that would be great, but I know not all games are gonna be like that,” Erickson said. “We have a tough challenge at the end of the week with Creston, who’s 4-0 right now and they’ve played some really tough teams, and then we finish off with Atlantic on Friday. So, the conference schedule begins then and we’ll kinda see where we’re at.”
Red Oak will enjoy a few days off before its home date against Creston, while Sidney will take on Fremont-Mills in a Corner Conference matchup Tuesday.
Click below to view full video interviews with Roeder and Erickson.