(Red Oak) -- Red Oak will look to snap a 16-game skid Friday when they face Greene County.
While the wins have not been there for the youthful Tigers, Coach Ryan Gelber has continued to be impressed with the fight his team has shown when dealing with adverse situations.
"It's tough to get put in some situations and have to claw back," Gelber said. "But we've got some guys on our team that kind of take it upon themselves to lead the group and keep moving forward. We've got some guys who are working super hard to steer us in the right direction. We are super proud of that."
Red Oak's most recent battle was a 41-7 defeat at the hands of Shenandoah. The Tigers' lone touchdown of the game was a kickoff return by Chase Sandholm, which is something Coach Gelber is hopeful his team can build off.
"Special teams are an important part of the game and they can make or break drives," Gelber said. "They can do a lot for momentum. In that situation, for us being down a little bit, to kind of work our way back with a special teams touchdown did a lot for the momentum and got the guys excited."
The Tigers have only two seniors and 30 freshmen/sophomores in their lineup, which has led to some growing pains, but Coach Gelber feels many young leaders have stepped us such as Sandholm, Dawson Bond and Max DeVries.
"Leadership coming from young guys is important and we are really excited about that," Gelber said.
The Tigers have three regular-season contests remaining before opening the postseason. They hope to use the next three weeks as preparation for the future while emphasizing attention to detail.
"We just have to continue to get better at the little things," Gelber said. "We're just going to keep coaching the heck out of these guys and keep pushing them to do every little thing they can correctly."
Greene County is the opponent for the Tigers Friday night. The Rams are fresh off a non-district victory over Nodaway Valley after their original opponent -- Des Moines Christian -- had to cancel their game because of COVID. The Rams enter Friday's contest at 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in district action.
"They're an incredibly athletic team," Gelber said. "They've been able to put up quite a few points this year."
The Rams offense is paced by quarterback Bryce Stalder, who has posted six touchdowns in four games this season. Greene County has resided in the same district as Red Oak the past few years, and Coach Gelber knows they always pose a threat offensively.
"We have to read those keys, stick with their reads, make sure we have a hat for every guy and play tough with them because they are going to come out swinging like they always do," Gelber said.
Offensively, Gelber wants to see his team continue to improve execution-wise.
"We just have to execute," Gelber said. "I know they're pretty stout and they've got some linebackers who are crazy-fast to the ball, but we just have to focus on ourselves offensively," Gelber said. "It doesn't really matter what the other guys do because we have to focus on ourselves."
Kent Larsen will have reports from Red Oak Friday night. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 5 begins Friday night at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. The complete interview with Coach Gelber can be heard below.