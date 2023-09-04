(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football looks to learn from a tough first two weeks and perhaps grab their first win of the year on Friday night.
The Tigers are 0-2 after a nail-biting 34-31 loss to Southwest Valley in Week 1 and a 56-0 blowout loss to Clarinda in Week 2.
Their most recent loss came behind a grueling Clarinda rushing attack that posted 218 yards, 145 of which came from Dominick Polsley. Meanwhile, Red Oak's offense posted only 28 total yards.
"That's a well-coached team," Red Oak head coach Michael Nordeen said. "They executed their game plan. It comes down to punching back when you get punched in the mouth. We just sat back and let them punch us."
The loss stings for the Tigers, but Coach Nordeen knows the defeat in a non-district contest is irrelevant to the postseason picture.
"We scheduled Southwest Valley and Clarinda for a reason," Nordeen said. "We wanted high-quality opponents to prepare ourselves for the districts."
The Tigers' early-season growing pains have come with a young lineup led by sophomore quarterback Masen Fisher.
"We're getting some young guys some playing time," Nordeen said. "Masen Fisher needed a game like that to mature."
One particular area of youth is on the offensive line.
"We're working on a different scheme," Nordeen said. "We're building the foundation. This is my third year. We have the foundation. Now, we have to build the success. They just need to do their keys and do their job. When they learn that, we'll be a tough team to beat."
The Tigers face West Central Valley on Friday night. The Wildcats -- led by Clarinda alum and former Clarinda coach Jim Lindsay -- are 1-1 after a win over Shenandoah Friday night. The two squads have met each of the last two years, and Red Oak won both by a combined 62-0.
Like Clarinda, West Central Valley relies on its rushing attack.
"We're familiar with what Coach Lindsey does," Nordeen said. "They're similar to Clarinda with the bellies and counters. Doing your job will be key for us."
Learning from their mistakes against Clarinda will help the Tigers this week.
"We hit the holes but then got blown on the point of attack," Nordeen said. "If we can attack them, that will put us on the right side of the margin."
Offensively, Nordeen hopes its offense can settle in after last week's struggles.
"We didn't have anything going on Friday," Nordeen said. "That can destroy a mindset. We just have to be focused and trust the process. We have a good offense. We'll get back to the drawing board and get back to work."
Kent Poncelow will have reports from West Central Valley/Red Oak on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear KMA's Week 3 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or at kmaland.com.
Hear the full interview with Coach Nordeen below.