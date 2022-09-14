(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971.
The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley.
Red Oak's fast start -- less than two years removed from a 21-game losing streak -- has turned heads across the state. They currently rank No. 5 in the KMAland A/1A/2A Rankings and No. 9 in the 2A KMA Sports State Rankings.
"We're hyped up every day in practice," Coach Michael Nordeen said. "The kids are coming in excited to compete. They want to be around the team. It's the family atmosphere. It's fun around the community. Everybody is loving it and enjoying it."
Red Oak overcame a slow start last week for a 36-0 win over Nodaway Valley with 29 second-half points.
"Our second series, we ran 20 plays and eight were for penalties," Nordeen said. "We battled through and overcame the obstacles to come out on top."
The shutout was Red Oak's third consecutive of the season. The Tigers held Nodaway Valley to only 14 yards on 44 plays last week.
"The communication on the back end (has been well)," Nordeen said. "Adam Baier and Dawson Bond run the show on the back end, and Braden Woods is a game-changer. Our speed helps as well. We're flying around and making plays."
Bond leads Red Oak's defense with 36.5 tackles, and Baier has 33.5 stops. Woods has wrecked shop with 13 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, while Jack Schmadeke, Brandon Hernandez, Jack Kling, Bryton Bergren, Chase Roeder and Riley Fouts have contributed, too.
On the offensive side, Roeder has grown leaps and bounds in the quarterback position with 386 yards and five touchdowns.
"He's taken the role and ran with it," Nordeen said. "He's surprised a lot with his passing. He throws a nice ball. It's good to see him improve. He's a tough kid and fun to watch play football."
Elsewhere offensively, the Tigers have used their speed to make plays. Fouts has 628 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per carry, Bond has caught four balls for 201 yards, and Woods has accounted for eight catches for 97 yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers' speed and athleticism has opened up their playbook and made life tough on opposing teams.
"The kids enjoy it," Nordeen said. "We told them. 'let's have fun.' They show off their track speed. It's fun to watch."
Red Oak hasn't started a season 4-0 since 1971, when they recorded wins over Audubon, Glenwood, Clarinda and Griswold. Getting there requires dispatching rival Shenandoah.
The Tigers and Mustangs have been battling since 1894. According to records submitted to KMA Sports, there have been 108 meetings between the two. Shenandoah has won 64, Red Oak owns 36 victories, and they've tied seven times. Red Oak was a 31-13 winner last year.
Shenandoah is 2-1 after last week's loss to Atlantic.
The Mustangs have leaned on a pass-heavy attack led by quarterback Cole Scamman. Scamman has spun it for 486 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's starting to come into his own," Nordeen said. "You can see his growth. Sooner or later, that kid is going to break out."
Defensive lineman Blake Herold -- a Kansas commit -- has posed problems for teams this season with 34.5 tackles, 10 for loss and two sacks.
Accounting for Herold won't be easy, but Nordeen feels his team has the talent to do so.
"We'll use our Division I athletes to go against theirs," he said. "We'll match their abilities with ours."
Rivalry games can sometimes bring a wave of emotions. Nordeen says keeping those in check and finding a way to control the trenches will determine whether or not the Tigers move to 4-0 for the first time in over a half-century.
"We don't want things to get too chippy," Nordeen said. "It comes down to the offensive and defensive lines and what happens there. It should be a good ball game."
Tune into KMA's football coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1 Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nordeen.