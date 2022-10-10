(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week.
Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke.
"It was just two plays," said Head Coach Michael Nordeen. "There was an interception that we gave them deep in the redzone and they took it back to the house. That changed the game. They hit one big play later on that they capitalized on as well. Our guys played hard. We had three goal line stands, we stopped them at the one three times. We got after them and had a pick-six from our guys. It was a rough, physical football game, and Clarke just got the better of us."
Despite falling short of a playoff run, the Tigers still have a chance to end the regular season on a high note with a rivalry matchup against Clarinda on Friday. The Cardinals are locked into the second spot in the district.
"It's still a culture-building victory if we can get it," said Nordeen. "Like I told our guys, we've got five really good teams in this district. The last three games, we've been playing the best of the best, so we've just got to come out, buckle down and play some football."
Clarinda is coming off of a 58-43 shootout win over Des Moines Christian last week, where they rushed for 419 yards.
"They've got their three-headed monster with (Wyatt) Schmitt, (Tadyn) Brown and (Isaac) Jones on the outside," said Nordeen. "We've got to stop Brown from getting downhill. He's one of the fastest kids in southwest Iowa. If we can get him going sideline-to-sideline, that'll be huge for us because when he gets a head of steam, he's hard to stop. The Jones kid is good with the jump balls. He's tall and a high jump kid, so we've got to protect that and not let him get jump balls."
Red Oak will try to find a way to slow down the Cardinal's rushing attack that features Tadyn Brown. Brown has amassed 753 yards and seven touchdowns so far this year, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
"I'm still comfortable with our defense," said Nordeen. "We've lost the last three, but they've played really really well. I'd still put them up against any team in the state of Iowa with our speed and our physicality on the defensive side. If they trust their keys and get after it and swarm the football and gang tackle, we'll be just fine."
Offfensively, the Tigers have continued to rely on a steady ground game with Riley Fouts -- who has rushed for 1,267 yards and 14 touchdowns. Fouts was held to just 60 yards on 23 totes in last week's loss to Clarke.
"Our line had a tough night on Friday picking up some of the blitzes, so we've just got to get back to our focus on the line and make sure they're getting their right keys and right reads on the offensive line," said Nordeen. "We need to get Riley (Fouts) and Dawson (Bond) into space. It's the same thing we've talked about all year, using our speed to our advantage."
Matt Hays will have reports from the contest on Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Nordeen below.