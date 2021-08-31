(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football opened a new era on Friday night, and while it was a loss, there were many positive steps forward.
“Our guys came out and battled all night,” first-year coach Michael Nordeen told KMA Sports. “It kind of raised the confidence level. Talking to their coach after the game, he mentioned it was night and day for us out there.”
The Tigers trailed just 7-6 after one quarter, but a combined 27-6 score in the second and third periods helped Riverside pull away for a 41-20 victory.
“I think the kids saw the improvement from last year,” Nordeen said. “They’re fired up and ready to get going for next week.”
The opponent this week is a 1-0 West Central Valley bunch that equaled last year’s win total with a 7-0 victory over North Mahaska in week one. The Wildcats are coached by Clarinda alum and former Cardinals head coach Jim Lindsay.
“They’ve got some athletes,” Nordeen said. “The size up front is pretty comparable to what we have, and I think it’ll be a competitive game. Hopefully, we can clean up some of the mistakes we made.”
Red Oak turned the ball over three times against Riverside, and that figures to be a sticking point for Coach Nordeen and his staff this week. However, they will also take some positives away from their battle with a Bulldogs team that won eight games in 2020.
The rushing game averaged 6.2 yards per carry, totaling 181 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Leading the way was junior Landon Couse, who had 66 yards and a score on just two carries. Fellow junior Riley Fouts added 51 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, another junior Dawson Bond went for 32 on three touches and freshman Adam Baier had a touchdown and 25 yards on four carries.
Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Max DeVries threw for 76 yards on eight completions, finding Fouts, Bond, Couse and senior Austin Johnson two times each. Bond led the way with 57 yards.
Defensively, the Tigers did turn Riverside over once with junior Jack Kling jumping on a fumble. Bond led the team with 7.5 tackles, including six solos, while Johnson and fellow senior Luke Sperling had 5.5 tackles.
“The biggest thing I’ve been trying to get in their heads is that they’ve got to believe to achieve,” Nordeen said. “We have the talent in our locker room and on our team that we can make a run for a playoff (spot). The guys said they believe in what I’m talking about, and that fires them up even more. They’re ready to move on (from the loss). Looking at how it went last year (against Riverside), we can take it as a moral win, but we’re looking for more than that.”
West Central Valley mostly kept it on the ground in their win over North Mahaska, throwing the ball just four times and running it 56. Junior Kaedon Lindsay got the majority of those carries, going for 100 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, while senior Hunter Keller had 58 yards on 16 carries.
The defense, though, is where the game was won. The Wildcats had four tackles for loss, including 2.0 by senior Wyatt Clemetson. Keller also had a big game with 7.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. Both junior Logan Jones and senior Jackson Doyle had fumble recoveries for the West Central Valley defensive unit.
“We just need to do our thing,” Nordeen said. “We need to get the ball in the skill players’ hands, get them outside and let them wiggle a little bit. That’s what we did on Friday, and we need just need to clean it up some more and get our blocking schemes down a little better.
“(West Central Valley) looks like they like to get outside and run, so I think we’re going to have to set that edge and make sure they can’t get to the outside. We need to contain them inside and use our speed to run them down.”
Matt Hays is in Red Oak on Friday night for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s Week 2 coverage on Friday from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Nordeen below.