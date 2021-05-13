(Red Oak) -- A youthful Red Oak softball squad enters this season with their focus pointed in one direction -- forward.
"We are excited to be playing again," Coach Kennedy Candor said. "The girls are ready."
To add to the excitement, the Tigers recently made renovations to their softball field.
"The girls have done a lot to help with it," Candor said. "We are definitely ready to roll."
The Tigers are two weeks into preseason practices. Like many schools, they've had to be flexible with spring sports ongoing.
"I've seen a lot of good stuff," Candor said. "We have a lot of younger girls and a ton of eighth-graders. We have a lot of good leaders. With spring sports, we've just made due and put in 110 percent when they are there."
Red Oak posted a 5-11 record in 2020 -- their first year under Candor. They tallied a postseason victory over Shenandoah and won three Hawkeye Ten regular-season games.
"We had a lot of perseverance," Candor said. "When we got down, we kept pushing. When we were up, we kept our foot on the gas."
Senior Emma Bierbaum was the Tigers' go-to in the circle last year. Bierbaum tossed 97 2/3 innings with a 5.66 ERA and struck out 45 batters. Candor feels her ace has made strides this offseason, particularly with her speed.
"She worked really hard in the offseason and got a lot more speed," she said. "I don't want to give too much away, but I'm excited for her. Big things are coming."
Senior Cami Porter is the top returning bat for Coach Candor's team. Porter hit .391/.429/.457 in 46 at-bats last year.
Alexa McCunn, Bella Glassell, Jaydin Lindsay, Tymberlee Bentley, Kaylee Philby and Kamryn Wendt were youthful contributors to Red Oak's offense last year and will do the same this year.
Candor hopes her team can replicate the keep-moving-forward mentality they had last season.
"When we get down, I want us to continue to push," she said. "We may be a super-young team this year, so that might create some adversity, but I want us to push through that. Our goals are to do our best and win, win, win. It's going to be a lot of learning. We will push and have fun this summer."
Red Oak opens its season on May 27th against Creston. Candor made her comments on Thursday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear that interview.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PREVIEWS