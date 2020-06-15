(Red Oak) -- The Kennedy Candor era begins for Red Oak softball tonight with the first of what will be four games in as many nights. And the Tigers are plenty excited for the challenge.
"I think they're super excited just to be able to play a sport again," Coach Candor said.
The Tigers started practices on June 1st. Candor says the guidelines required due to COVID-19 took some adapting, but that didn't stop her team from having smooth and efficient practices.
"I think they've gone great," she said. "We've been working really hard. The bizarre part is cleaning everything. That first week took some getting used to with sanitizing everything, but the girls stepped up and helped out. My assistant coach is really great and my student manager has been helping a lot."
Candor inherits a Tiger program that posted a 10-20 record last season and went 5-15 in the Hawkeye Ten. The unusual circumstances of the season and the quick turnaround have left her with little time to learn much about her team so far.
"Honestly, I'm flying blind. I don't really know much," Candor said. "I know some of the athletes because I went to volleyball and basketball with them. I'm just going with the flow and seeing how we do."
Junior Emma Bierbaum will likely see a lot of time in this circle this year while replacing the graduated Zoey Welter. Bierbaum made four starts last season and posted a 1-3 record.
"I think she'll do really great," Candor said.
Junior Alexa McCunn is the top-returning hitter for the Tigers. She hit .515 with a .533 on-base in 103 at-bats last season. Lexi Johnson hit .398 with 14 RBIs while her older sister Chloe went .381 with 17 RBIs and two homers. Cami Porter, Kamryn Wendt, Emily Peterson and Kyndal Kells were also offensive contributors for Red Oak last year.
Candor hopes to keep things simple for her team.
"If we just have fun and get to the basics I think we'll have a really good year," she said.
The Tigers open the season tonight at Creston and will also play tomorrow at home against Shenandoah (on KMA-FM), Wednesday against Abraham Lincoln and Thursday at St. Albert.
"There is some concern of fatigue," Candor said. "But we have a pretty good program of getting kids warmed up and making sure we are doing injury prevention. I think we'll do pretty good with that."
Candor is likely to find out a lot about her new team this week, but the thing she hopes to learn the most about is the Tigers' resiliency.
"They just gotta get out there and play the game like they know how to play," Candor said. "Softball and baseball are games of failure. They've just got to be OK with making those mistakes knowing to move on to the next play."
The complete interview with Coach Candor can be heard below.