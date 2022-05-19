(Red Oak) -- A young Red Oak softball squad is ready to learn and grow after a rocky 2021 season.
"We're excited," said Coach Kennedy Candor. "We are definitely enjoying getting on the field and enjoying some nice weather."
The Tigers posted a 4-24 record last year, but saw production from many young, returning pieces.
"Even though we were incredibly young, we had young players step into big roles," Candor said. "We're young again, but I think we'll be more experienced this year."
Coach Candor's team has only one senior.
"We have hope," she said. "I think throwing them to sink or swim last year was how we learned best, and we swam a lot. We put up a fight in a lot of our games."
Coach Candor feels her team had a chance to win more games than they did but couldn't overcome costly miscues.
"We want to eliminate double errors," she said. "When we made one error, it sometimes turned into two, three or four. We have to change the mindset."
The Tigers have some questions with their pitching situation. Emma Bierbaum saw most of the time the last two seasons, but she has graduated. And last year's number two -- Josie McCunn -- is out for the season with an injury.
Candor expects Nicole Bond and Alexis Wallace to lead the charge in the circle.
Offensively, Jaydin Lindsay is the top returner. The sophomore hit .318 with 10 RBI last season. Merced Ramirez, Tymberlee Bentley, Bella Glassel, Tori Wendt, Kaysie Kells and Marissa Williams also contributed.
"We are young, but they play together well in other sports," Candor said. "I think it will translate into this."
The Tigers open their season next Thursday against Creston, followed by a doubleheader with Lewis Central on the 31st.
"We might struggle at first," Candor said. "But the more we play with each other, the more we will challenge these tough teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference."
Check out the full interview with Coach Candor below.