(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak softball squad is making strides as the 2023 season progresses.
The Tigers are just 2-15 on the season, but the young squad is showing marked improvement from 2022.
“The girls have done a really great job of just focusing on the fundamentals of softball,” Red Oak head coach Brittany Wiig said. “At the beginning, we told them we just wanted them to focus on the basics. We’re just working on making the plays that we need to make. We just wanna continue doing as well as we have been or even getting better. The girls have tremendously improved since last season.”
One of the areas in which the Tigers are excelling is at the plate, where they’re batting .282 as a team on the season.
“We’ve really emphasized working on batting,” Wiig said. “We’ve focused on making sure they're moving their hips, getting their swing all the way through and just making contact.”
Jaydin Lindsay and Tymberlee Bentley have been the catalysts of much of Red Oak’s hitting success.
Lindsay is batting .457 with 21 hits and eight RBI, while Bentley holds a .426 batting average with 20 hits and 12 RBI.
“Sometimes [Lindsay and Bentley] don’t even realize how good they are,” Wiig said. “They kinda get hard on themselves. They’re just able to make that connection, sit back, wait for it.
While the record may not be up to what the Tigers hope, they still remain focused on continuing to improve as the season progresses.
“This year we had one goal of the amount of games we wanted to win, and then we had another goal of them playing at least five innings every single game,” Wiig said. “We’ve only had one game where we’ve not accomplished that so far. They’re able to kind of stick to that plan. Once we get into regional play, we just want to be able to make those fundamental plays and do what needs to be done to play softball.”
Red Oak returns to the diamond Thursday for a road matchup with Creston.
