(Shenandoah)-- The Red Oak Tigers scored 31 straight points, 21 in the 4th quarter, en route to a 31-13 victory over the Shenandoah Mustangs.
It was the definition of a tale of two halves in this one. The Mustangs got off on the right foot with a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nolan Mount. The extra point was no good by Seth Zwickel. The Mustangs led 6-0 with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Mount found the endzone again, this time from one yard out. Zwickel's extra point was good to make it 13-0 Shenandoah. Unfortunately, for the Mustangs, that would be all they could muster on the scoreboard.
On the ensuing drive, Red Oak's Riley Fouts found pay dirt with a six-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good by Dawson Bond. Red Oak trailed 13-7 with 6:35 left in the first half. That score would remain the same at halftime.
After an interception by the Tigers' Jack Kling, Bond hit a 24-yard field goal to bring Red Oak within three, with 7:57 to go in the third quarter. The score was 13-10 in favor of the Mustangs. The score would remain the same throughout the third quarter.
Scoring resumed in quarter number four. Fouts found the end zone for the second time in the game from 38 yards out. The extra point was good by Bond. The Tigers led 17-13 with 8:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Fouts credited his success to his teammates and pumping the iron.
"I owe that all, on offense, to my linemen upfront, breaking tackles, avoiding people," Fouts said. "That's just staying after practice, getting up at 5 AM, and hitting the weight room. That's all hard work, and it all pays off."
On the following kickoff, Shenandoah's Morgan Cotten broke off a 72-yard return to set up the offense with prime field position. On third and seven, Mount threw an interception to Fouts, and he returned it 95-yards for a pick-six that put the Tigers on top 24-13 with 5:03 left in the game.
On the interception return, the officials ejected Nolan Mount from the game. He was penalized for kicking a Red Oak player and was unable to continue playing the game. The penalty was just one of many on the night on both sides. The Mustangs were also penalized on the following kickoff return.
Tigers' Head Football Coach Michael Nordeen told his guys to stay composed.
"I just told them to play Red Oak football," Nordeen continued. "It did get pretty chippy. I saw a lot of penalties. A lot of them were personal fouls and unsportsmanlike. I tell the guys to play with swagger, but we can't cross the line. We can't go overboard. Just told them to keep a cool head, watch for anything, and be smart about it."
The Tigers scored one more time in the game. Jack Schmadeke picked off a pass from backup quarterback Hunter Dukes. On the ensuing drive, Schmadeke scampered 22 yards to the endzone to extend the Red Oak lead. The Tigers led 31-13 with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter. They held that lead throughout the closing moments of the game.
Riley Fouts, the KMA Player of the Game, finished the game with 25 carries, 191 yards, two touchdowns, and a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown. Coach Nordeen was impressed with his junior linebacker, but the offensive line paved the way for him.
"He's a workhorse. Then you have to give it up to those five guys in front of him," Nordeen said. "They're just plowing the way. Freddy Torres, Nick Fouts, Logan Conn, (Luke) Sperling, but they played great. They stepped up, (and) they plowed holes for him. The biggest thing is Riley. He's got character, (and) He's a character kid. He stays late, gets there early, and gets after it for us. It's just awesome to watch."
For the Mustangs, Mount finished the game with 150 yards while completing nine passes on 19 attempts and threw two interceptions. He scored twice on the ground and carried the ball eight times for a total of 28 yards. Blake Herold hauled in four receptions and totaled 57 yards.
Next week the Mustangs (1-3) will play at Clarke (3-1). After opening up Class 2A District 8 play with a win, Red Oak (2-2) heads back home and will clash with Des Moines Christian (1-3). You can watch the full interview with coach Nordeen and Riley Fouts below.