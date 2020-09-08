(Glenwood) — The Red Oak volleyball team played in an unfamiliar role Tuesday night and used it to their advantage to take down Glenwood.
The Tigers were a decided underdog coming into the matchup against the Class 4A No. 3 Rams (10-1). Red Oak — who entered ranked No. 14 in Class 3A — jumped out early in sets one, two and four en route to a 25-16, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17 win.
"I'm so proud of the girls and so happy for them," said Montgomery. "We're going to come into this year as underdogs every single match and that's kind of a fun place to be. Hopefully teams will underestimate us. They executed. We had a really good game plan going in and the girls really bought into it and executed where we needed to."
Red Oak raced to an early lead in the first set, scoring the first four points and six of the first seven. The Tigers continued to build their lead, including another 4-0 run to lead 20-13. Red Oak took advantage of three Glenwood hitting errors late and a Tory Carrick kill closed out the opening-set win.
The Tigers got out to another quick start in the second set, notching the first five points. Red Oak would lead by as many as 12 in the frame and rolled to a 25-13 win.
The Rams took a set back in the third. Both teams played even early, but Glenwood rattled off a 6-0 run and scored eight of the last 10 to win 25-17.
The fourth set played more even early, but Red Oak turned a 5-4 advantage into a 16-7 lead in the blink of an eye, before pulling away for the win.
Red Oak was paced by Lexi Johnson, who slammed home 12 kills, but it was the supporting cast that kept the runs going. Liz Carbaugh tallied nine kills, Carrick had five and Kamryn Wendt and Abbey Jones both notched three winners. The Tiger offense put up their number against the athletic and long block of Glenwood.
"The only way we could get around it was to pull that block for each other," said Montgomery. "We had three strong options at any point. I said to one of my middles at the end that you're going to have a wide-open look. Teams are going to key in on our big guns with Lexi and Liz showed that tonight. But, we have a lot of supporting people. We had seven, seven and six kills across the other positions and a lot of times they have really good looks because our middles or our outsides have pulled that block for them."
The win was also special for Montgomery, as it marked her 300th win as the Red Oak Head Coach.
"It means a lot," said Montgomery. "I'll never forget my 300th, that's for sure. I've been very, very blessed to have some fantastic athletes and groups over the past how many years. It doesn't seem like I've been doing this that long, but I'm extremely thankful for the community that I coach in and the support."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Montgomery, Jones and Carbaugh in a video you can view below.
Glenwood suffered its first loss of the season. The Rams were led by 15 kills from Elle Scarborough and 12 kills by Coryl Matheny in the loss.