(Guthrie Center) -- Three years removed from a one-win season, the Red Oak boys basketball team continued their storybook run through the postseason with a win for the ages on Saturday.
The Tigers, against the odds, denied Van Meter of a fifth state tournament in the past six years and clinched their first since 1993 with a 59-57 victory in a Class 2A Substate 8 Final on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I'm just proud of them," said Red Oak Coach Spencer Plank. "My goal as a coach is to give kids a positive experience and memories they can always look back on. I wasn't around when they were freshmen. But they are growing up and learning to care. When you care so much, it hurts to lose. You play harder."
"If you had told me this as a freshman or sophomore, I would have called you crazy," said senior Baylor Bergren. "But over time, we've grown to believe in ourselves."
The belief was evident on Saturday night, much like it's been all season.
"I think we just wanted it more," said senior Ryan Johnson.
Few probably believed in them when they faced an 11-point deficit in their district final against Treynor. And few likely gave the Tigers a chance against a perennial Class 2A power -- especially as a 16-point underdog. But, the Tigers didn't need anyone else to believe them. They handled that themselves.
"We instilled it in ourselves to make it to this point," Bergren said. "No one expected us to win this game. We did, and that's all we needed. We don't give up."
The outside doubt looked to be justified when Van Meter rushed to an early 7-0 lead and led 16-10 after one quarter. However, the Tigers never wavered and trailed by only one -- 25-24 -- at halftime.
"We're not scared of anyone," Bergren said. "We saw these guys record. We might have been underdogs, but we didn't care."
Their lack of care for being the underdog was on display at the start of the second half as they went on a 12-2 run. They led by as many as 10 before taking a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers matched Van Meter's counter punches for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and led 58-48 with less than two minutes to go. But Van Meter had one more comeback in them. A 9-0 run put the Bulldogs on the cusp of another trip to Des Moines, trailing 58-57 with less than 30 seconds to go.
"I told the boys they were going to make a run," Plank said. "They're a good team. We expected that."
Van Meter had a chance to take the lead but got called for an offensive foul. Red Oak then went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to push the score to 59-57. With the game on the line, the Bulldogs put the ball in the hands of Chris Schreck -- their leading scorer. But Schreck's game-winning 3-pointer missed.
Saturday's nail-biting substate final was the Tigers' second consecutive postseason win by one possession.
"If it isn't a two or three-point game, it wouldn't be a Red Oak game," Plank said.
"Pretty much every game we've played this year has been close," Bergren added.
Bergren finished with 11 points but was one of many contributors that fought foul trouble. He finished with four fouls while starters Ryan Johnson and Kaden Johnson fouled out after posting 17 and two points, respectively.
"I trusted everyone on this team to play their butts off," Ryan Johnson said after fouling out.
"We're pretty much always in foul trouble," Plank said. "We are used to towing that line. Last year, we probably would have had four guys foul out."
Sophomores Max DeVries and Hunter Gilleland stepped up while their teammates battled foul trouble.
Gilleland had 17 points, and DeVries finished with 10.
"It's tough when they go out," Gilleland said. "But I stayed tough and played the game."
"There's no weak spot on our team," DeVries added. "Some teams plan around a weak spot. You can't take advantage of our team."
The Tigers' upset is a fitting way to put themselves back on the state's grandest stage for the first time in nearly three decades. Red Oak went to the state tournament three times -- 1983, 1990 and 1993 -- under KMA Sports Hall of Fame Coach Dan Martinez, but those state tournament trips felt like distant memories after eight consecutive losing seasons.
But this was the group to turn things around. The senior core of Bergren, Ryan Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Bradley Sifford and Nicholas Fouts were members of a 1-20 team as freshmen and went 5-17 as sophomores.
"When I first started, we went to a summer shootout, and it was bad," Plank said.
The Tigers have come a long way from that rough introductory to their new coach. The two years that followed laid the groundwork for Saturday, culminating with a performance the community will never forget.
As the program reaches new heights, they have one more thing to check off the list: the program's first state tournament win.
The Tigers (18-7) hope to grab that on Tuesday, March 7th, when they face top-seeded Central Lyon in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal at 5:30.
The Lions (22-2) qualified for state with a 72-55 win over Cherokee.
"I want us to compete," Plank said. "There's not a bad team left. We are honored to be a part of that group."
Check out the full interviews with Bergren, Ryan Johnson, DeVries, Gilleland and Coach Plank below.