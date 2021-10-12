(Red Oak) -- The move to sanction girls wrestling has the support of the Red Oak Community School District.
In a recent interview with KMA News, Superintendent Ron Lorenz says school officials discussed the decision during Monday's scheduled meeting.
"The board approved a resolution and committed to hosting a team should the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union option to sanction the sport," Lorenz said.
Lorenz says the resolution Red Oak wrestling coach Tiegen Podliska heavily supports the resolution.
"This is something he's been working on for several years," Lorenz said. "A large part of the wrestling community is interested in doing this. They recognize that girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation."
Lorenz notes 32 states currently sanction girls wrestling, and the sport has become popular within Iowa.
"The number of girls in our state has increased more than tenfold in the last five years," he said. "We want to give those girls the same opportunity the others get."
The IGHSAU claims the sanctioning of girls wrestling requires the support of at least 50 school districts. Lorenz says that number is currently at 35.
"I think the first step is getting districts to commit," he said. "It's not going to be a financial burden because we already have girls wrestling, and we have the infrastructure in place. The biggest thing is just getting enough districts to participate for more scheduling options."
While not sanctioned by the IGHSAU, girls wrestling has been on the rise in Iowa. Many KMAland athletes participated at last year's state tournament hosted by The Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association. Click below to hear the full interview with Lorenz.