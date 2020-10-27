(Creston) -- For the 16th time in school history, Red Oak will play at the state volleyball tournament. The Tigers (30-4) made sure of it on Tuesday night in a 3A regional final, sweeping through Knoxville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.
“I’m just extremely grateful,” Coach Angie Montgomery said. “Extremely grateful for having a season. We are so grateful to be here.”
“This is the best way to finish regional play,” senior Abbey Jones added. “Everybody’s goal is to get to Cedar Rapids. This is awesome.”
The Tigers used strong starts to each set in pushing them to the victory. In the first, they rallied off nine in a row to take an eight-point advantage. The second it was a 9-1 stretch to open a six-point lead. And in the third they scored 11 of the first 13.
Red Oak relied on the strong hitting of Lexi Johnson, who had seven of her team-high 17 kills in the opening set.
“Our goal has been playing with energy,” Johnson said. “We struggle to keep the energy when we’re up by a lot. We knew (Knoxville) would push us, and we needed energy. I brought that and other people started bringing it.”
Chloe DeVries passed out 30 assists to add to her single-season record at the school, and Liz Carbaugh (6 kills) and Tory Carrick (5 kills) combined for 11 winners on the night.
“One of my favorite things to do is analyze and scout (opponents),” Coach Montgomery said. “When these pairings came out, we started looking at potential matchups. We got a game plan in their hand by Friday, and I think they had it memorized by Sunday afternoon at practice.”
The Tigers will play in Cedar Rapids for the second straight year, the third time in four seasons and for the seventh time in the past 11 years. Each of the last seven have been under the leadership of Montgomery.
“I’m proud of every single team that I have coached,” she said. “These girls were laser-focused. First, they were the underdog that everybody kind of counted out, and that escaped us pretty quick after the win against Glenwood. You started to see them believe a little bit more, too.”
This particular season has hardly been a surprise for those within the Red Oak program, but there were plenty of questions marks with the graduation of a highly successful senior class. Coach Montgomery says the move of Jones to libero and DeVries into the lone setter within the offense solidified the team.
“The credit goes to those kids,” she said. “Abbey has trained to be a libero for years. She was focused on ending her senior season in that black jersey. It has worked, and those two are huge leaders for us and reasons we’re so successful.”
“I felt this year I could move (to libero) and do really great,” Jones said. “I feel the team helped me out so much, and our hitters have stepped up so much.”
The No. 9 ranked and seventh-seeded Tigers will play a 3A state quarterfinal match next Monday evening at 8:00 PM against No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
“It’s going to be a tough tournament for anyone,” Montgomery said. “I think people will overlook us, but this team is dangerous. I’m sure excited to get to state and see what they can do. Why can’t it be us?”
Check out complete video interviews with Montgomery, Jones and Johnson below.