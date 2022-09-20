(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3).
The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
“We came out a little sluggish again and had some mistakes in the first quarter,” Red Oak head coach Michael Nordeen said. “Once we got clicking, we put up 24 [points] in the second quarter, successfully had a couple onside [kicks] and we just went out and proved that we’re a high-caliber team this year. The hard work we put in this offseason is paying off.”
That hard work has led Red Oak to astounding defensive performances through the first half of its schedule.
The Tigers have yet to allow a single point in the 2022 season.
“[It started] this offseason,” Nordeen said. “That’s what it was. In the 306 days that we had between the playoff loss [last season] and our first game against Riverside, I told them every single day that they were gonna be the best defense in the state. They started believing that in March and April… they realized it, they saw what I was talking about and they saw the writing on the wall. I’m proud to watch them play. It’s incredible.”
On top of having the top-rated defense in the state, Red Oak’s offense has been rolling as well. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 166-0 through four games; the best margin in the entirety of Class 2A.
A lot of the offensive success is due to dynamic senior running back Riley Fouts, who averages over 10 yards per carry and leads Class 2A in rushing yards with 889.
Fouts again ran wild against Shenandoah, racking up 251 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.
“Every kid wants to spring those big runs, but [Fouts] just wants to pick apart, pick apart, pick apart, and then spring that 50-60 yard run and wear the other team out,” Nordeen said. “He’s a load. He has good balance, good footwork, he can cut well, he can stop on a dime and get going again.”
Fouts’ gaudy numbers don’t come without other contributors on the Red Oak offense. Even if the stat sheet doesn’t show it, quarterback Chase Roeder has been the unsung hero, running the offense and catalyzing the Tigers’ read option scheme.
“[Fouts] gets a lot of the talk, but Roeder, the way he can pull the ball and run, or pull the ball and throw, that’s what’s allowing [Fouts] to get those open lanes,” Nordeen said.
Of course, the electric rushing attack doesn’t happen without the offensive linemen doing the heavy lifting. Red Oak’s squad in the trenches is comprised of Logan Conn, Sam Fields, Peyton Echternach, Nolan Perrien and Kyle Westover.
“[The offensive line] just goes to work every game,” Nordeen said. “They know their duty and they know we have speed. They know that if they stay on somebody long enough, our guy with the ball is gonna be running by.”
With four comfortable, dominant wins under their belt, the Tigers now turn their eyes to a tough district road test against Des Moines Christian.
The Lions are led by senior quarterback Tate Platte, who has been one of the most efficient players in the state so far this season. Platte has thrown for 1,012 yards and 14 touchdowns, while tossing just two interceptions and completing his passes at a near 60% clip.
Platte’s favorite target, Gavin Phillips, has also been wildly productive. Phillips has hauled in 35 passes for 531 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
“[Des Moines Christian] likes to throw,” Nordeen said. “[Platte] can really throw the ball around and he likes to get it to Phillips. We feel we can match up with them well. Our secondary has the mindset that they don’t want anyone to score on them, so we have that confidence in them, we’ve just gotta keep them level-headed. We gotta make sure we play our man, play our zone and respect their passing game.
Friday’s battle against the prolific Des Moines Christian air attack figures to be the toughest test to date for a Red Oak defense that has been unshakeable thus far.
“We’ve gotta be ready to play,” Nordeen said. “When you go to central Iowa, that’s a big step up [in competition]. I came from central Iowa and I know a lot about those teams… it’s a beast in there. I think it’ll be a heck of a ball game.”
Des Moines Christian hosts Red Oak Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Nordeen below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.