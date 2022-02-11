(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District has hired a familiar name in KMAland to become its girls basketball coach in the 2022-23 school year.
According to the agenda for Monday's school board meeting, the Tigers have hired Coleman Mullenix as the strength & conditioning teacher and head girls basketball coach.
Mullenix comes to Red Oak after previously teaching and coaching at Audubon, where he was the head boys basketball coach.
He replaces Cliff Owen, who is resigning after one season.
Both Mullenix's hire and Owens resignation are pending board approval.