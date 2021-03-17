(Red Oak) -- A familiar face is set to take over the Red Oak tennis program as one of KMAland's most storied programs begins the Zoey Baker era.
Baker, a 2013 Red Oak graduate, is excited about the opportunity.
"Seeing the position was open this year, it seemed like a really great fit," Baker said about the new role. "I thought this would be a great opportunity to do something I love. That's tennis."
Baker inherits a program that is eager to hit the courts after seeing their 2020 season get canceled because of COVID-19.
"There's a lot of excitement," Baker said. "We have a lot of players that are going out to have fun and try a new sport, so we want to keep that excitement and positive energy. I think we are going to have a really positive season."
The rookie coach says she's had a few opportunities to address her team.
"We've had a couple of informational meetings and have been able to talk about some expectations," she said. "Our first practice is the 22nd. Once we get started with that, we'll be able to learn more and make a strategy for the season."
The Tigers have no shortage of personnel this season. It's just a matter of putting the pieces together.
"We have nine boys and 17 girls," Baker said. "The ability levels range from kids that have never picked up a tennis racket before to kids that have been playing since they were eight-years."
On the girls side, Rhenn Rolenc is among the top-returner. Rolenc was a member of the Tigers' 2019 conference championship team.
"I think she'll be a good leader for the girls," Baker said.
As for the boys, they also have a lot of questions heading into the season, but Coach Baker hopes they can put their best foot forward.
"I wanna see growth," Baker said. "Growth, fundamentals and being competitive are going to be huge."
Baker says she's had a chance to think about and discuss goals with her team.
"We want to be competitive," she said. "We have athletes that excited to get out there."
The complete interview with Coach Baker can be heard below.