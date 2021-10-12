(Red Oak)-- The Tigers don't need a win Friday to get to the postseason, but their chances, in a loss, would become very slim to clinch a playoff spot.
In a loss, Red Oak would need a lot of help to secure a spot in the 2021 Iowa high school football playoffs. You can read about the scenario, under Class 2A District 8, in Derek's sports blog right here.
Red Oak Head Football Coach Michael Nordeen says this rivalry game has more meaning than usual.
"It's the opportunity for the kids to play in a game like this," said Coach Nordeen. "With the tough sledding, they've had the last couple of years, my first year here to be able to give them this opportunity to battle a rival. It's the battle of the triangle.
"Nothing better than to end the year with a chance to get second place in the district and win over our rival. (We could) possibly still make the playoffs with a loss, but we've got to have a few things go our way. Nothing gets better than this on a Friday night, to play a rival and have big game implications on the table."
The Tigers are coming off a 15-6 victory over Clarke, in which they allowed only 179 yards of total offense. They will be facing a Clarinda offense similar to their own in that they also like to run the football.
"We need to focus on our gap control, making sure we fill our gaps, and we pursue the ball, swarm the ball well. That (Tadyn) Brown kid, watching the film on him, he can scoot," Nordeen said. "He's a fast kid out there so, we've got to get him wrapped up and be able to bring him down. The quarterback (Wyatt Schmitt) can pull it pretty well, and he can sling it.
"So, we've got to be ready for the pass as well. They've got a pretty decent receiver on the outside in that (Isaac) Jones kid. They've got some weapons. We talk all year about the speed on our defense, and that's what will make or break this game for us. If our speed can match up with theirs, make tackles in space, and then plug the middle where our d-line can stop them from getting going in the first place."
Clarinda's defensive line could provide some challenges for the Red Oak rushing attack. They've allowed less than 3.5 yards per carry to the opposing team, on average, this season.
"It's good to feel like we have been this year, maybe get the ball in a couple of other guy's hands to soften it up for Riley (Fouts)," Nordeen said. "They (Clarinda) have a big nasty defensive line. Clarinda's a solid program over there. They've got some things going for them.
"Our guys have to have a great week of practice and prepare for what we see on film. We're just going to go out there and give our best effort and grind (it) out on them. Hopefully, it goes in our favor."
Nordeen says another key will be limiting self-inflicted wounds.
"We've just got to come out and play mistake-free football. We've done a great job the last few weeks of eliminating the big penalties. We haven't had a personal foul in a few weeks and just playing a clean game," Nordeen continued. "We can't get stuck behind the sticks and take the yards they give us, take the plays they give us, and just battle. That's all we want this Friday is to have a huge battle with a rival team and see where the chips fall."
Red Oak will attempt to avoid their third straight loss to Clarinda. According to BCMoore Rankings, the Tigers trail in the all-time series 37-57-4.
If you can't attend the game in person, catch the game right here at KMAland.com or on our KMA Sports YouTube Channel. You can hear the full interview with coach Nordeen below.