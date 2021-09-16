(Red Oak)-- The Tigers (1-2) will look to get their second victory in three games as they play the Mustangs (1-2) on Friday night in Shenandoah.
The Tigers broke a long winless streak of 26 games in week two, and now in week three, they will try for win number two. First-year Red Oak Head Football Coach Michael Nordeen said the win was monumental for not only the team but the city, as well.
"It was awesome for those kids and the community they've had to struggle through that streak," Nordeen said. "Just leading them to it and to break it (the streak) was awesome, even better for me as a defensive coach. That was the first shutout for them since 2016, I believe. (Those are) a couple of milestones and building blocks for us."
Last week wasn't as kind to Red Oak. The Tigers' offense was sluggish as they couldn't muster any points in a 6-0 loss to Nodaway Valley and only put up 103 yards of total offense in the game.
"(On) offense, we really couldn't get anything rolling in the first half, started a little slow. In the second half, they came out firing," Nordeen continued. "We got stuck a couple of times in the red zone and threw a couple of interceptions in the game that hurt us.
"The defense has been playing lights out. The offense sputtered, not worried about the little details. So that's what we're going to work on this week and play a full game against Shenandoah."
Despite the rocky offensive performance, Red Oak's defense showed up in a big way last week. They only allowed six points and less than 200 yards of total offense to the Wolverines.
"It's playing guys. I'm a big believer in using our depth to our advantage and get guys in the game when they're fresh. We've got guys who go both ways so, just giving them that two or three plays off to get a quick breather, have a drink, and get back out there has been huge for us," Nordeen said. "And also, our speed.
"We run a 3-3 defense. We put a bunch of DB's (defensive backs) out there and smaller, quicker guys. We use our speed and get to the football. I preach nine to five pursuit, nine guys within five yards of the ball at first contact. The kids are buying into it and working their butts off for me that's the biggest thing."
The Tigers have lost the turnover battle in both of their losses this season. Coach Nordeen said correcting those mistakes is one of the keys to victory.
"Getting our quarterbacks and receivers in the classroom and on the whiteboard (so they) can see where their mistakes were. (We) just keep working with them on how to read a defense. They're young, Max DeVries is only a sophomore, and Chase Roeder is only a junior. Max was the only one with previous experience at quarterback as a freshman. We've got two young quarterbacks that are out there working hard for us and trying to get things done.
"With the receivers, cleaning up some routes, getting them to work on their spacing, and just cleaning up the details is the biggest thing for both the quarterbacks and receivers to get them on the same page. It's reps that's what it comes down to. The more they play together, the more they're going to get in unison together."
The Tigers go into Friday night as losers of the last two matchups against Shenandoah and have lost four of six. They'll look to get their first win over their rival since 2018.
The kick-off is set for 7:00 in Shenandoah, and the game will be broadcasted (with video) on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel (link below). The preview show will begin at 6:40. To hear the full interview with coach Nordeen, click below.