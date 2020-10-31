(Red Oak) -- During the long, successful history of Red Oak volleyball, there have been several runs of dominance. The one they’re on right now, though, stacks up quite well.
Since 2010, Red Oak has been to seven state tournaments. They’ve only once missed the field in consecutive seasons and have now gone in back-to-back years twice.
There are some elements of this year’s dominance – 30-4 record and a second straight share of the Hawkeye Ten championship – that might surprise some. Coach Angie Montgomery is not in that crowd.
“No,” she told KMA Sports prior to Red Oak’s 3A regional final sweep of Knoxville. “These girls were laser-focused.”
There were two tiny adjustments to the Tigers rotation and system heading into the season that appear to have paid major dividends. Chloe DeVries – a member of a three-setter rotation last season – took over as setter in a 5-1 offense while Abbey Jones – another former setter – moved to her natural position of libero.
DeVries has 852 assists heading into the state tournament, breaking the school’s single-season record, while Jones has been a stalwart in the libero jersey with a team-best 5.4 digs per set.
“The credit goes to those kids,” Montgomery said. “Abbey has trained to be a libero for years. She was focused on ending her senior season in that black jersey. It has worked, and those two are huge leaders for us and reasons we’re so successful.”
With the pass and the set in good hands, the hitting has fallen on juniors Lexi Johnson (4.4 kills per set), Liz Carbaugh (2.3 KPS), Tory Carrick (1.7 KPS) and Lennon O’Neal (1.2 KPS) and senior Kamryn Wendt (1.5 KPS).
Carbaugh and O’Neal have also combined for a dynamic blocking option at the net – a trait that hasn’t always been in Red Oak’s repertoire. Carbaugh has 54.0 total blocks on the season while O’Neal has 40.0.
With this kind of firepower, the Tigers figure to be a very difficult out in the Class 3A tournament. Their first opponent will be No. 2 ranked Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-2), which avoided an upset in a five-set regional final win over unranked Des Moines Christian.
This is the third consecutive trip to state and fifth overall for the Cowgirls. Morgan Middleton is the team’s go-to girl with 6.3 kills per set and a .395 kill efficiency. Still, regardless of opponent, Coach Montgomery believes her team will enter the tournament with big goals.
“Why can’t it be us?” she said. “It’s going to be a tough tournament for anyone. I think people will overlook us, but this team is dangerous. I’m sure excited to get to state and see what they can do.”
Derek Martin will have the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 8:00 PM Monday evening.