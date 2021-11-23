(Red Oak) -- A youthful Red Oak wrestling team is deep into their preseason workouts and fixated on making strides throughout the 2021-22 season.
"We are feeling pretty good," said Coach Tiegen Podliska. "We'd always like to get more people out. But we coach who shows up. We have some kids in there working hard."
The Tigers entered last year with the burden of replacing four state qualifiers and two state medalists. They were a young bunch in 2020 and got off to a slow start.
"It was tough," Podliska said. "We started the season out in quarantine. We didn't have practice for the first week and a half, and then we got shut down again over Christmas. Those are the two biggest times for growth with a young team, so it took us a while to get going. Considering the hand we were dealt, we just kept plugging away."
Junior Dawson Bond returns for the Tigers. The 145-pounder claimed the Hawkeye Ten Conference title and likely would have been a state qualifier if not for a season-ending injury in sectionals. Coach Podliska expects big things from Bond this season.
"The biggest growth for Dawson Bond is between the ears," said Podliska. "His mindset right now is really special."
District qualifiers Brandon Erp and Chase Sandholm also return for the Tigers, while Joshua LeRette, Baz Clear, Sam Fields, AJ Schmid and Josie McCunn will also be contributors this year.
Coach Podliska hopes his team can make strides throughout this season.
"We want to be wrestling our best," Podliska said about late-season goals. "Duals will take care of themselves. We are going to put everyone in the best position to compete in the postseason and make our presence known in Des Moines again. We are looking forward to that opportunity."
Red Oak opens the season on December 4th at West Delaware. Check out the full interview with Coach Podliska below.