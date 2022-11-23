(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football turned heads with a dominant defensive performance to open the season.
The leader of that unit, Dawson Bond, is the 2022 KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year.
A standout in football, wrestling and baseball, Bond cherished the opportunity to showcase his skills on the gridiron this past year.
"I love football because I get to play with my brothers and for people other than myself," Bond said. "It means the world."
Bond was a Swiss-army knife for the Tigers. He totaled 636 yards and eight touchdowns from his wide receiver position. His biggest impact, though, came on the defensive side of the football.
Bond recorded a 2A-best 118 tackles. His total ranked second across the state, behind KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year Sage Evans (West Harrison). Bond's 79 solo tackles ranked second in Class 2A.
While he garners the accolade, he's quick to credit his teammates and coaching staff.
"My defensive lineman were scheming up front," Bond said. "When we all play hard, it opens up for different guys. I attribute it (my success) to my coach (Michael Nordeen) for the defensive schemes and my teammates for working their butts off."
Bond -- a state-medalist wrestler last year -- carries the same mentality on the wrestling mat and gridiron: physical and aggressive, yet calculated. That created his success this season.
"I played four quarters hard," he said. "I didn't take a play off, was keen on my reads and got quick to the hole. I go at them again and again to break their will, but I also have to be a little calculated because I don't want to be too physical and miss my spots."
Bond's defensive wherewithal helped Red Oak open the year 4-0 with four straight shutouts.
"It was a blast," Bond said. "We flew around to the ball and focused on gang tackling. It wasn't just one person. We had fun out there."
The Tigers ultimately finished the season 5-4 -- a two-win improvement from the year before.
Bond played a role in eight Red Oak wins over his final two years as part of a Red Oak program. That win total is more than Red Oak's total in the previous five seasons.
Bond and his teammates undoubtedly helped establish a winning culture under Coach Michael Nordeen.
"The first couple of years were discouraging," Bond said. "It was hard to trust what Nordeen was bringing in first, but we trusted the process and culture he wanted to build. We turned around the culture for the best."
Click below to hear the full interview with Bond.
PREVIOUS KMALAND A/1A/2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center
2020: Brayden Wollan, Underwood
2019: Trevor Carlson, Tri-Center
**The Defensive Player of the Year split into small school and large school in 2019.
PREVIOUS KMALAND 11-PLAYER DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2018: John Shields, Mount Ayr
2017: Caleb Sanders, Glenwood
2016: Caleb Sanders, Glenwood
2015: Matthew Smith-Petersen, Audubon
KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our award choices.