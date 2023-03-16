(Red Oak) -- Red Oak senior Tymberlee Bentley will continue to learn the sport of wrestling while also maintaining her love for softball at Buena Vista next year.
Bentley is the latest KMAland athlete to play multiple sports in college.
"I like to be busy," Bentley said. "I chose two sports so I could continue being busy."
Bentley has played softball for as long as she can remember, so playing that sport collegiately felt like a no brainer.
"I've been around (softball)," she said. "It's the only thing I focus on this time of year."
Wrestling, meanwhile, has been in and out of her life throughout. She wrestled when she was younger, then opted to play basketball. Bentley had a change of heart heading into her junior year and decided to give wrestling another try.
"I didn't think I'd be at this point after going out in my junior year," she said. "It's been fun with Josie (McCunn) and Nicole (Bond). (Wrestling) has helped me with the mental game in all sports."
The younger sister of three-time state medalist Thomas Bentley fell in love with Buena Vista and its wrestling program.
"I've always loved (Buena Vista)," she said. "I decided I wanted to (wrestle at Buena Vista). I already knew some of the girls wrestling up there. I know I'll feel welcomed and I love the campus. I had opportunities to go somewhere else, but those coaches didn't keep up with me. (Buena Vista) just felt at home when I went up there."
Bentley's interactions with both head coaches, Paige Storm (wrestling) and Sarah Richardson (softball), sealed her commitment.
"It was all about the coaches for me," she said. "I liked that the coaches were involved. I loved everything about Buena Vista."
Bentley hopes to continue growing her skill set in both sports.
"I want to get better all around," she said. "I want to get a lot out of wrestling and softball."
Click below to hear the full interview with Bentley.