(Red Oak) -- Red Oak running stalwart Baylor Bergren is set to continue his running career at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
“It was a no doubter for me,” Bergren told KMA Sports. “I saw everything they had to offer. They have a great program and have had great success.”
Bergren says the relationship with the Iowa Central coaching staff began sometime during his junior year, and they’ve kept in touch with him throughout the process. As he learned more about the program, he found it aligned with what he was looking for in his future.
“I was looking to go the junior college route,” he said. “Go for those two years and then be able to go somewhere to continue my career if I’d like. I wanted to go somewhere they could really turn me into the best runner I can be and reach my potential. I think (Iowa Central) was the perfect place for me.”
An All-Hawkeye Ten and All-Senior choice by KMA Sports this past fall, Bergren was fifth in the Hawkeye Ten and 28th in Class 2A during his senior year of cross country.
“It means a lot,” Bergren said of signing with Iowa Central. “I’ve been running since I could remember, going to AAU meets. Getting into middle school, I ran cross country and track, and then getting into high school it went on from there. I’ve been running forever, and I fell in love with it.”
Bergren has now turned his focus to his final basketball season before his senior year of track. Then he will join the Tritons cross country and track programs, and he feels a sole focus on running could pay dividends for him at the next level.
“I’ve never really been a full-time runner,” he said. “I run very hard over the summers and commit fully to it during track and cross country season, but I don’t do much running all winter. I never felt I did as much as I probably should have through my high school career, and I think being at Fort Dodge with all those fantastic runners there I feel like I’ll be able to find another level.”
Listen to the full interview with Bergren from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.
