(Red Oak) -- Red Oak senior Liz Carbaugh is the latest KMAland volleyball standout to take her talents to Bellevue University.
Carbaugh joined Thursday's Upon Further Review -- live from Stadium 34 -- to discuss the commitment.
"Right from the beginning, they were different from the rest," Carbaugh said. "They made me feel like they wanted me and liked me as a person. That helped with the decision. I knew that was my home."
Carbaugh's commitment to the Bruins reunites her with Red Oak alum Sierra Athen. She also joins former KMAlanders Brooklyn Hundt (Tri-Center), Nicole Meyer (Elmwood-Murdock), Taylan Kiefer (Abraham Lincoln) and Sienna Black (Treynor). Carbaugh says her familiarity with the roster was one of the many reasons for her commitment.
"I knew Taylan pretty well," she said. "She welcomed me right away. It's also close to home, and that's another great thing."
Carbaugh turned heads during her junior track season with success in the long jump, but she says that didn't waver in her decision to play volleyball rather than track.
"From (the time) I was a little kid, I always wanted to play volleyball," Carbaugh said.
Carbaugh is not the first from her family to attend Bellevue as her father also went there.
"I didn't know that until after I committed," Carbaugh said. "It made me realize that's where I was meant to be."
Carbaugh averages 2.1 kills per set for the Tigers, who are off to a 10-9 start.
The complete interview with Carbaugh, along with comments from teammate Lexi Johnson and cross country standout Baylor Bergren can be found below.