(Red Oak) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is in the midst of a breakout track campaign.
Red Oak junior Liz Carbaugh had it all come to a head last Monday when she broke the school record in the long jump with a KMAland-best leap of 17-10.00.
“I just kind of got up and ran and jumped,” Carbaugh said on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “That’s all that really happened.”
Carbaugh says she hadn’t had a jump in a meet or at practice near that all season, so she was surprised when she heard the number.
“I thought he messed up and said the wrong number,” she added. “It didn’t feel any different than the rest.”
The jump vaulted her to the top of the KMAland leaderboard and ranks as the fifth-longest jump in the state this year.
“It definitely boosts my confidence and sets a new standard for myself,” Carbaugh said. “It’s a new expectation that I have going into every meet, and that’s really helpful, I think.”
Carbaugh, who is in high school track for the first time this season, says that her love for the sport has been growing by every meet. The camaraderie and success of the Tigers relays this year has had a major impact on that.
“We’re going into every meet and competing,” she said. “Our 4x8 team has been competing really well and doing great. Same with our sprint and d med. Honestly, I think all of our relays have been on every single night. I wasn’t really excited about (track this year), but I’ve learned to love it.”
Listen to the full interview with Carbaugh linked below.