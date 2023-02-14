(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Landon Couse has been dreaming of playing college baseball most of his life. Now, the Tigers outfielder will get his chance with Simpson.
“Over the summer, I went to a showcase in Des Moines, and I put up some pretty good numbers,” Couse told KMA Sports. “Probably a week after the coaches got in contact with me and the process started.”
Couse earned All-District honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and was a KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Junior team member following a strong junior season.
“Me and the coaches have really built a good relationship through phone calls and text messages,” Couse said of his commitment to Simpson. “The school is really close to Des Moines, so there’s a lot to do. The small class sizes (stand out), and the program is building something special. That’s something I want to be a part of.”
Couse hit .420 with a .525 on-base percentage and slugged .556 while accumulating 45 total bases behind six doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 22, scored 32 runs and stole 23 bases this past summer.
“Playing baseball at the next level has been my dream since I was a little kid,” Couse said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to continue my baseball career (at Simpson). My parents played a big part with me making this decision. They took me to countless showcases and camps over the years.
“Coaches Mark Erickson and Michael Nordeen have played a huge part in this also. They helped me reach out to multiple schools and got me in contact with coaches.”
