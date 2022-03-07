(KMAland) -- Red Oak sophomore Max DeVries and Denison-Schleswig junior Carson Seuntjens were named unanimous Hawkeye Ten All-Conference First Team on Monday.
DeVries and Seuntjens were joined on the first team by Clarinda senior Drew Brown, Glenwood junior Caden Johnson, Harlan juniors Brad Curren and Aidan Hall, Kuemper junior Dawson Gifford and Lewis Central senior Wyatt Hatcher.
Along the second team Atlantic’s Colton Rasmussen and Dayton Templeton, Lewis Central’s Cole Arnold, Grant Jobe of Clarinda, St. Albert’s Carter White, Harlan’s Jacob Birch, Denison-Schleswig’s Luke Wiebers and Hunter Gilleland of Red Oak were honored.
Shenandoah’s Zach Foster, Creston’s Cael Turner and Kyle Strider, Harlan’s Connor Frame, Kuemper’s Michael Kasperbauer and Dennis Vonnahme, St. Albert’s DJ Weilage, Zac Kelsey of Glenwood, Red Oak’s Ryan Johnson, LC’s Colby Souther, Lance Arkfeld and Aiden Schuttinga of Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic’s Carter Pellett were all honorable mentions.
