(Red Oak) -- Red Oak senior Chloe DeVries calls her last week “a dream.” The dual-sport athlete marked several milestones in her career while shuffling between volleyball and cross country.
To most, going between the two sports might be too much to ask. DeVries, though, is thriving.
“It’s definitely challenging, but volleyball and cross country are my two favorite sports,” DeVries told KMA Sports. “I’m very blessed. Both coaches have been super supportive of it. They give tons of encouragement and allow me to do both. I’m mostly not with cross country a ton, but they are always so supportive of me when I am there.”
And last week, it all came to a head with a pair of milestone performances. In volleyball, DeVries became the school’s single-season record holder for assists. In cross country, she qualified for the state meet.
“(The record) was a great goal and accomplishment,” DeVries said, “but I have bigger team goals for the year. Dana Marsden was who had it before, and she was my idol in junior high. Getting to be up there with her, I can’t even put into words how much it means to me.
“Making it to state in cross country was by biggest goal from the start of the season. To knock all of that out in one week was surreal to me. I’m just enjoying it. It feels like I’m living in a dream to be honest.”
DeVries, though, says she isn’t done striving for goals. Her volleyball team is back in action Tuesday night in a 3A regional final against Knoxville, and then she will run in the 2A state cross country meet on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
“Right now, I’m focused on (Tuesday night),” she said. “I take it one day at a time because of all the things going on. We’ve been working hard in practice and doing a lot of scouting. We’re feeling good going into the game, and we know they’re a great team. We’ll give it our best shot and try to get another green banner.
“After that, I’m strictly going to focus on cross country. Make sure I’m eating right, take care of my body, do some recovery runs and get some speed work in there. Fort Dodge is definitely a flatter course than those around Southwest Iowa. Then I’ll give it my best shot, and in the meantime, hopefully prep for a trip to Cedar Rapids.”
Hear Red Oak/Knoxville tonight on AM 960, beginning at 7:00. Listen to the complete interview with DeVries linked below.