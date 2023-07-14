(Red Oak) -- Red Oak star Riley Fouts had resigned himself to moving on from football. His body was telling him his final football game would come with his hometown Tigers.
However, after several months of going back and forth, Fouts decided he did want to play college football after all. And in his estimation, if he’s going to play football, he might as well do it with one of the best.
“I kept thinking of football and couldn’t get it out of my head,” Fouts told KMA Sports. “I started looking and one school that really stood out was Morningside.”
One of the most prestigious and powerful NAIA programs, Morningside has been the national champion of their division three of the last five years.
“They’re very good athletically and academically,” Fouts said. “I think they have a 99 percent job placement ratio and football has won (three of five national championships). They’re a really solid program, and I’m not paying too much to go there, so I figured why not.”
Fouts ranked third in Class 2A with 1,509 rushing yards, averaging 7.9 yards per carry and scoring 18 touchdowns during his senior season. He also played on the defensive side, but it’s the offensive side of the football he’ll focus on in college.
“I think I would be a good fit (with the Morningside offense),” Fouts said. “I think I would personally be a good fit. Maybe going out in the slot and running some routs. I’m ready to go strap up there and put in some work.”
Fouts’ early reluctance to continue putting his body through the grind of a football season was alleviated with what he heard from the Morningside staff.
“They’ve got massage therapists, athletic trainers, physical therapists,” Fouts said. “They’ve got all sorts of people there to take care of you. I decided to suck it up and go play again.”
Listen to much more with Fouts on his college decision below.