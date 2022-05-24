(Red Oak) -- Red Oak standout offensive lineman Nick Fouts is ready to join the William Penn football program.
The first team all-district choice, Fouts says he’s been dreaming of an opportunity to play college football for a long time.
“Football has always kind of been my thing,” he said. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been involved in organized stuff, and it’s always been my dream to go to the next level.”
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound guard helped pave the way for Red Oak’s rushing game during his career and hopes to make the same impact at the next level.
“It all kind of started a month or two after the season,” Fouts said of the process that led him to the Oskaloosa school. “I didn’t feel like I was done playing football yet. I had that fire still burning inside me, and I was grateful William Penn reached out.”
Fouts says William Penn graduate assistant Noah Mayer built a relationship with him and started to give him an idea of how he would fit in their offense.
“We broke down some plays and looked through some formations,” he said. “The offense is pretty similar to what we did this year, and I thought that was kind of cool since it’s something I’m used to. They like to run the ball a lot.”
Fouts believes he will likely stay inside at offensive guard, but he said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help William Penn become a consistent, winning program.
“They’re kind of in the process of rebuilding and towards the end of it,” Fouts added. “Every piece is coming together, and I hope I can be one of those final puzzle pieces to settle in the offensive line and move some people up front.”
Listen to much more with Fouts in the full interview linked below.