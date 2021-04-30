(Red Oak) -- KMAland's fifth Class of 2022 commit will join some familiar faces at the collegiate level.
Red Oak junior Lexi Johnson recently announced her commitment to play volleyball at Briar Cliff, where she will join her sister -- Chloe, and cousin -- Abbey Jones.
"It's so exciting," the younger Johnson said. "It's something Chloe and I have always talked about. I'm super thankful."
Her sister's presence at Briar Cliff played a role in her commitment, but there were some other things she liked about the Chargers.
"I went on a visit after state volleyball," she said. "I liked everything about it. The fact that I would still be able to play with Chloe was awesome. I knew I had to take that opportunity. It just felt like a great atmosphere. I watched one of their games, and I knew I had to be there. There was a lot of energy on the floor. It seemed like they loved to be there."
Johnson had a lot of energy for Coach Angie Montgomery's squad last year, averaging 4.4 kills per set while leading the Tigers to the state tournament.
"Energy is one of the biggest things," she said. "You have to enjoy the game while you play."
The multi-sport athlete always envisioned playing sports in college but was unsure whether it would be basketball or volleyball.
"I started leaning more towards volleyball when I hit high school," she said.
Johnson joins Treynor's Maddie Lewis, Harlan's Will McLaughlin, Glenwood's Brynlee Arnold and Thomas Jefferson's Maggie Gunderson as Class of 2022 graduates that have already made a college commitment.
"I knew I wanted to commit, get it out of the way and focus on the upcoming things."
She started her career as a middle hitter but transitioned to the outside last year.
"Whatever I can do to help the team out is what I will do," Johnson said. "It was a big change going from the middle to outside. It took some getting used to, but I loved playing outside."
When she arrives at Briar Cliff, Johnson hopes to be a team player, whatever that entails.
"I just want to help my team out," she said. "Maybe I'll try some different positions, up my game, and improve the most I can."
Logan-Magnolia's Jaice Johnsen, East Union's Olivia Eckels and Harlan's Olivia Petersen are also on the roster at Briar Cliff. Click below to hear the full interview with Johnson below.