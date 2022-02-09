(Red Oak) -- Red Oak quarterback Joseph Hayes is yet another KMAland athlete set to join the Graceland football team from the Class of 2022.
Hayes, who transferred to Red Oak from ACGC for his senior season, joins a slew of area athletes in new Coach Patrick Ross’ first recruiting class.
“I went and visited Graceland’s campus, and I just fell in love with it,” Hayes told KMA Sports. “The hospitality they have there, and the facilities are just really good.”
Hayes says that he had the opportunity to grow as a passer in Red Oak’s offense after spending several years in ACGC’s patented power running offense.
“Coach (Michael) Nordeen really helped me grow as a player,” Hayes said. “He really helped me shine. Basically, I sent out my film to almost every NAIA college and every NCAA college, and Graceland got back to me.”
Graceland’s new staff recently announced their first recruiting class, and Hayes is one of three signal-callers among the high school recruits.
“The coaching staff (really stood out),” Hayes said. “Coach Monty Roe, Coach Patrick Ross. Those two really helped me out, and they made me realize that Graceland was the right choice.”
Hayes says he’s grown in a big way since his transfer to Red Oak, and he believes that growth won’t stop with the help of the Graceland coaching staff.
“I started to realize halfway through my season at Red Oak that I was (improving) and could play at the next level,” Hayes said. “It was just getting my film out there and having schools recognize me.”
Listen to much more with Hayes from Wednesday’s UFR linked below.