(Red Oak) -- Kobe Johnson has been surrounded by volleyball-playing sisters all his life, so when he was a high school freshman he decided he wanted to give it a try. He’s done more than give it a try.
Johnson, a Red Oak senior, recently announced his commitment to play men’s volleyball at Clarke University in Dubuque.
“I actually was looking to go for basketball,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “I talked to some schools for basketball, and then about my junior year I was talking with my family and felt I had more of a passion for volleyball.”
Johnson says he put some film out to several schools and eventually got an offer from Clarke.
“I just started talking to (Clarke) not even a month ago,” he added. “Talking with (Clarke head coach Elle Kosciuk), I knew right away I wanted to go (there). The atmosphere was amazing, the teammates are super cool and I thought it was something I would really love.”
Johnson’s older sister Chloe plays volleyball and basketball at Briar Cliff while his younger sister Lexi is a standout junior for the Tigers. Their activity in the sport led to his interest.
“I watched a couple games and thought it was something I would love to play,” he said. “I started scrimmaging with (the Red Oak team) and then started playing with Third Degree in Council Bluffs.”
Johnson, who plays as an outside hitter, is the first known KMAlander and member of the Third Degree club to commit to play men’s volleyball at the next level.
“It was a dream to play volleyball (at the next level), and I never thought it would come true,” he said. “You don’t see many men from around here going to play, so when I got a chance I knew I had to take up on it. I love the sport and have a huge passion for it.”
Hear more from Johnson on his decision and passion for volleyball in the interview linked below.