(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Austin Johnson has dreamed of playing college football since he was in eighth grade. He will do just that at Cornell College.
“(Cornell offensive line coach Daniel Waber) actually talked to me about three months ago or so,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “He sent me a text that he really liked my film, and we built a relationship from there.”
Johnson says he took a visit to the Mount Vernon campus and found the school, program and town were a lot like what he was used to in Red Oak.
“I liked the campus layout and the smaller town feel,” he said. “That felt like home to me. I know it’s a bit of a drive, but it had that hometown feeling for me and an atmosphere that reminded me a lot of home. That played a big role in my decision.”
Along with the feel around campus aligning with what Johnson is used to, the program has some similarities to Red Oak. It’s a young program with a newer coaching staff, and Johnson hopes he can be part of a successful build.
“They’re a relatively young team,” Johnson said. “I got to talk to all the coaches up there, and they were really, really cool. It just felt like you were talking to a friend almost. They know when to coach you and when to be there for you.”
Johnson moved around from running back to quarterback to receiver during his time with Red Oak. That positional versatility, he believes, will serve him well at the next level.
“I’m going to play receiver first,” he said. “I always felt that position would suit me best, but I’ve been all over the place. I kind of like the versatility that I have, and I’ll be cool wherever they put me.”
Listen to much more with Johnson in the full interview from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.