(Red Oak) -- It has been a whirlwind last several weeks for Red Oak graduate Brooklyn Johnson.
The tennis standout saw her stock rise from the No. 5 player in the Tigers lineup to No. 2 by the end of the season and now all the way to the Morningside tennis team. How she got there, though, is of most interest.
“I was planning on going to UNO,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “I wanted to stay close to Red Oak and stay close to my family and my dog. But Morningside was really on me and calling me all summer.”
Johnson says she wasn’t interested initially, but her dad talked her into taking a visit to the Sioux City campus.
“I stepped foot on that campus, and I fell in love with that place,” she said. “It looked like somebody got inside my head and built that place for me. I fell in love even before I ever played tennis for them. I’m so excited to start going there.”
The late change of heart finishes off a rise for Johnson, who gradually made her way up the Red Oak lineup this past spring, opening at No. 5 and finishing at No. 2 for a state qualifying team.
“It was insane,” Johnson said. “I started at No. 5 and every single week I went up. I went to No. 2. It was a super successful year, and it kind of surprised me because I’ve only played two years (of tennis). I was devastated when my high school season was over, especially because I got my junior season ripped from me.”
With that in mind, Johnson is more than thankful to have this opportunity with the Mustangs.
“My high school career was cut short,” she said. “Now, I have a chance to play for college, and I took that and ran with it. I love the sport and everything about it.”
