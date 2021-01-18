(Red Oak) -- The reigning KMAland Defensive Player of the Year will take those talents to Briar Cliff.
Red Oak’s Abbey Jones recently committed to continue her athletic and academic career alongside her cousin and former teammate Chloe Johnson.
“It means so much,” Jones said. “Volleyball has been such a big part of my life since I was a little kid, and all I wanted to do was keep playing.”
Jones said she wanted to focus on her senior volleyball season before making any kind of future decision, but as the year came to a close she yearned for more volleyball.
“When we ended at state, I just knew I wanted to continue to play as long as I can,” Jones said. “So, I reached out and found the right fit.”
The fact that her right fit doubled as a chance to reunite with Johnson added to the appeal of the Chargers program.
“It felt kind of perfect,” Jones said of Briar Cliff. “The campus is small, and I already know some of the players. I started talking with some people up there, and it just seemed perfect.”
Jones says she is looking to study business when she gets to the Sioux City school, which went 9-15 this past fall. More than anything, she’s looking forward to the reunion with Johnson.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “I feel like that happens once in a lifetime, getting to play with your cousin. I was her setter my junior year, but I’m going to Briar Cliff for back row. We just click (on the court). Knowing I’ll get to be on the court (with her) will be awesome.”
